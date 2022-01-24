Today Co-Anchor Dylan Dreyer Reveals Whether She'll Have More Kids

Before she became a mom for the first time, "Today" co-anchor Dylan Dreyer wasn't sure she had the "mothering instinct." She wasn't shy about her new parent worries, alongside her husband Brian Fichera. Now the two are a family of five with three little boys. But Dreyer's third pregnancy wasn't without hardship. She took to Instagram to let folks know that her water broke six weeks early and she was hospitalized on September 27. Dreyer made sure her followers knew that she and Russell were well and their family would be meeting their baby sooner than expected. Russell was born on September 29, according to People.

Just like with her worries around new parenthood, Dreyer has always been open about her motherhood struggles. She revealed suffering a miscarriage before getting pregnant with her second son, Oliver. And she believes that being transparent about her pitfalls in life is an important part of her journey, "By putting my story out there, I feel like the thousands of prayers and good wishes we received really made a difference," she told People.

Given her openness about her three little bundles of boy joy, folks were already wondering if a fourth little one is in the cards for Dreyer and her husband. Are they planning on becoming an even number?