The Internet Suspects NBC's Dylan Dreyer May Already Have A New Boyfriend
In hindsight, there were telling signs that Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera were headed for divorce. However, the July 2025 announcement that they had split earlier in the year caught fans off guard. Less than two months later, social media users began to speculate that the "Today" meteorologist was already seeing someone else — and from work, no less. Suspicions arose when Dryer posted photos of a work trip to Alaska on Instagram in early September 2025.
The last picture showed her with the crew, but netizens found that her body language and the man's hand on her shoulder indicated something more was going on between those two. "She take her boyfriend on the trip while dad watches kid?" one asked. The user was far from alone. "Is she with a new man already?" asked a second. Another user expressed doubts that Dreyer had already moved on, but demonstrated sympathy for Fichera nonetheless. "Not sure about BF, I hope not. But yeah the hubby is dad-nanny now," they wrote.
This wasn't the only post that raised suspicions among fans. A couple of days earlier, Dreyer posted another carousel from the trip that had some wondering whether the man was a new S.O. "It's a shame your husband's not with you. I guess this might be a new boyfriend," the user offered. However, this was the host of "Wild Kingdom" and not the man who elicited the reactions in the aforementioned post. This just goes to show that observers are trying to make sense of Dreyer and Fichera's sad news.
Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera seemed to have it all
Even if there was subtle signs, Dylan Dreyer's announcement still seemed to have come out of nowhere. "For many years I have shared my family with you all. The highs and lows. The ups and downs. And all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between... For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate," she shared on Instagram on July 18, 2025, vowing to remain friends with the father of her three children.
Dreyer closed off the comments, but her followers used other posts to express their shock. "I am so sad and shocked to hear you and Brian are divorcing. Especially after seeing this post. You seemed like you would show us all there is hope," one user commented under a post made four days earlier with pictures that included Fichera. Others express their wish for the split to be temporary. "So sorry to hear of your breakup. Hope you guys find a way to work it out & get back together," another user wrote.
While unrequested and out of place, we can understand why Dreyer's followers were surprised. After all, Dreyer had faced many tragedies with the support of her husband. In their 12 years of marriage, Fichera and Dreyer went through pregnancy complications and NICU time with their third baby, secondary infertility struggles, medical issues with their first, the loss of close friends, among other obstacles that life threw their way.