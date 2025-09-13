The Internet Suspects NBC's Dylan Dreyer May Already Have A New Boyfriend

In hindsight, there were telling signs that Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera were headed for divorce. However, the July 2025 announcement that they had split earlier in the year caught fans off guard. Less than two months later, social media users began to speculate that the "Today" meteorologist was already seeing someone else — and from work, no less. Suspicions arose when Dryer posted photos of a work trip to Alaska on Instagram in early September 2025.

The last picture showed her with the crew, but netizens found that her body language and the man's hand on her shoulder indicated something more was going on between those two. "She take her boyfriend on the trip while dad watches kid?" one asked. The user was far from alone. "Is she with a new man already?" asked a second. Another user expressed doubts that Dreyer had already moved on, but demonstrated sympathy for Fichera nonetheless. "Not sure about BF, I hope not. But yeah the hubby is dad-nanny now," they wrote.

This wasn't the only post that raised suspicions among fans. A couple of days earlier, Dreyer posted another carousel from the trip that had some wondering whether the man was a new S.O. "It's a shame your husband's not with you. I guess this might be a new boyfriend," the user offered. However, this was the host of "Wild Kingdom" and not the man who elicited the reactions in the aforementioned post. This just goes to show that observers are trying to make sense of Dreyer and Fichera's sad news.