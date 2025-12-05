Nicki Minaj's Shattered Reputation Has Fueled Her Downfall From Fame

Nicki Minaj, who's real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, in case you didn't know, is one of the most famous and successful faces in the history of hip hop, but she's been dealing with massive career fallout for a while now. Unfortunately, various controversies involving Minaj have impacted her popularity with fans. For example, the "Super Bass" hitmaker seemingly threw her support behind President Donald Trump in November 2025 when she cosigned his assertion that Christian Nigerians were being unfairly targeted by their country. She then teamed up with UN Ambassador Mike Waltz to address the issue.

"Ambassador. I am so grateful to be entrusted with an opportunity of this magnitude," Minaj proudly posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I do not take it for granted. It means more than you know." And while the rapper hasn't explicitly stated that she agrees with all or even most of Trump's ideology, or that she even voted for him, Minaj did publicly thank the divisive politician for speaking out in support of Nigerian Christians during at speech at a United Nations event. Unsurprisingly, the internet took the Grammy nominee's comments as confirmation that she's a secret Trump supporter.

Many congregated on Reddit to discuss Minaj's newfound political affiliation. One user suggested the outspoken rapper was supporting him purely for clout. "She sees the money and fame drying up," they wrote. "The right will exhaust what little her influence is worth and send her on down the line into obscurity." Another Redditor felt that Minaj, who is not a U.S. citizen, was cozying up to the president to avoid being deported. Plenty of people reckoned she jumped on the bandwagon for financial gain, while others believed that Minaj was simply finally sharing a part of who she always was with the public.