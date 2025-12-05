Nicki Minaj's Shattered Reputation Has Fueled Her Downfall From Fame
Nicki Minaj, who's real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, in case you didn't know, is one of the most famous and successful faces in the history of hip hop, but she's been dealing with massive career fallout for a while now. Unfortunately, various controversies involving Minaj have impacted her popularity with fans. For example, the "Super Bass" hitmaker seemingly threw her support behind President Donald Trump in November 2025 when she cosigned his assertion that Christian Nigerians were being unfairly targeted by their country. She then teamed up with UN Ambassador Mike Waltz to address the issue.
"Ambassador. I am so grateful to be entrusted with an opportunity of this magnitude," Minaj proudly posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I do not take it for granted. It means more than you know." And while the rapper hasn't explicitly stated that she agrees with all or even most of Trump's ideology, or that she even voted for him, Minaj did publicly thank the divisive politician for speaking out in support of Nigerian Christians during at speech at a United Nations event. Unsurprisingly, the internet took the Grammy nominee's comments as confirmation that she's a secret Trump supporter.
Many congregated on Reddit to discuss Minaj's newfound political affiliation. One user suggested the outspoken rapper was supporting him purely for clout. "She sees the money and fame drying up," they wrote. "The right will exhaust what little her influence is worth and send her on down the line into obscurity." Another Redditor felt that Minaj, who is not a U.S. citizen, was cozying up to the president to avoid being deported. Plenty of people reckoned she jumped on the bandwagon for financial gain, while others believed that Minaj was simply finally sharing a part of who she always was with the public.
Nicki Minaj has a long history of beefs with fellow female celebrities
Another reason that fans are turning on their favorite rapper is Nicki Minaj's long history of celebrity beefs, which has severely impacted her reputation. And while the "Pound the Alarm" hitmaker has been involved in public spats with everyone from Miley Cyrus to Taylor Swift, her most infamous, and volatile, celebrity feud is with none other than Cardi B. The two have been at odds for years, but their confrontation became extra personal when the warring rappers shifted their insults from each other to their young children. Minaj, for her part, compared Cardi's daughter, Kulture, to an insect in one of her since-deleted tweets. However, she later apologized in her own unique way.
"Dear Kulture, truth is: I did all of this for a bigger purpose and one day you'll understand. You're a cute child & lots of kids have cute little funny looking gums before they grow into all of their features," Minaj posted on X. "I apologize. As a child of God & QUEEN of my community who look to me for integrity. You're an innocent child & don't deserve any of this." This message has also since been deleted. Of course, fans have lots to say about both ladies' behavior. However, the consensus is that Minaj, in particular, should take a break from the internet before she further impacts her legacy.
After all, Minaj was once the highest-selling female rapper in history until she was beaten by, who else, Cardi B in 2025. Being seen as someone who doesn't support her female colleagues — including an infamously one-sided beef with SZA — doesn't really bode well for the once-beloved "Anaconda" hitmaker.