The Tragic Details Of Michael Bublé And His Family
Michael Bublé has become one of the world's most beloved entertainers, both on stage and on screen. From being the singer whom Emily Blunt once dated to sharing the exciting news of expanding his family with wife Luisana Lopilato, he has grown into both his artistry and his role as a family man. As with everyone, he has also experienced his own set of hardships that have gone on to define the steps he takes in his career and in his home life. From standing side by side with his spouse during his children's medical events to enduring his own life-threatening events, the singer has often reflected on the life that he has built and how every act, no matter its emotional energy, has guided him to where he sits today. "I realised I'm not a mere photocopy," he shared with the Daily Mail in 2018. "I've learned everything I can ... taken it and found it in my own soul, my own voice, my own style and now no critic can take that away ... Now I'm just singing the music I love. Maybe when you let go, maybe that's when it comes back to you. Like love."
His son was diagnosed with liver cancer at three years old
One of the most trying moments of Michael Bublé's life occurred during his son's cancer struggle. The singer's eldest son, Noah, was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer in 2016 when he was just three years old. As a result, Bublé took a step back from his career to be by his child's side as the young one faced aggressive treatments, including four months of chemotherapy. "What we went through was the worst possible thing that you could hear as a parent, and as maybe a human being," he revealed to Australia's "Today" in November 2018. "I much rather would have it have been me. Many times I wish that it had been." Thankfully, those treatments were successful, and young Noah was confirmed to be cancer-free in the spring of 2017.
But even years later, Bublé still feels the long-lasting effects of the ordeal that the disease placed on his child, his family, and even his career. Despite all of his success and his family regaining their health again, the tragedy they faced as a unit shaped his outlook on his life and career forever. "I don't know why, but I had the clearest epiphany..." he shared with Willie Geist on Sunday Today. "I remember thinking, 'Why did I ever worry about anything else?' And from that day on, I never felt the same about it again."
His son's diagnosis was a sledgehammer to his reality
Even years later, Michael Bublé maintains that he gained a new perspective on life after his son's cancer battle. The crooner called the tragedy a "sledgehammer to [his] reality" and admitted that he will never be as worry-free as he once was. "That pain, the fear, the suffering that comes with those sort of things, I guess it's part of this beautiful life," he admitted during his "Diary of a CEO" appearance.
He went on to share that his son's diagnosis caused him to re-evaluate both his life and his livelihood and made him reconsider whether or not his priorities were straight. Throughout the grueling months of chemotherapy, Bublé made a vow to himself that he would live a better life than before. "I want to be kinder," he revealed on the podcast. "I want to be more empathetic. I don't ever want to allow that ego and that false self to take over. I want to know how lucky I am."
Bublé has found strength in seeing how his family's story has resonated with others. From people who approach him in public to the interactions he has with contestants on "The Voice," he is inspired by the human spirit that he has seen come to life. "It [is] sad because you have to relive a lot of stuff, but at the same time, it gave me faith in humanity and the goodness of people," he shared in his 2019 NBC special "Buble!" (via USA Today).
That same son was also hospitalized for a burn accident
Unfortunately, cancer wasn't the first trip to the hospital that Michael Bublé's young son endured. In 2015, the then one-year-old was rushed to a hospital near the family's home in Argentina after a scalding accident involving hot water. Luckily, the burn appeared minor, and a representative for the family confirmed that the child was doing well upon his admittance to the hospital. While Bublé's wife, Argentine model Luisana Lopilato, stayed with their baby in Argentina, the "Haven't Met You Yet" singer was working stateside at the time of the accident. Thankfully, the little one was treated and soon able to return home. "We want to thank you for the love and concern you have shown for our little guy through this difficult time," the crooner posted on Instagram.
"The Voice" coach was upfront about the challenges of watching their child endure such pain at a young age, but also reiterated their thankfulness that their son was able to heal. "It's tough to see him go through it," he admitted to ET Canada. "I try to remind [my wife] that we are lucky. That it could have been worse."
He had a near-death experience after a night out
Even Michael Bublé has faced certain circumstances that have threatened his life. He once detailed what was a fun night out with friends that turned into a horrifying near-ordeal with death. After attending a wrap party and indulging in a few drinks, the "Everything" singer and some friends decided to race down the beach to cap off the night. What happened next was something that stuck with Bublé long after it ended.
As Bublé and his buddies began their oceanside run, they heard a voice screaming at them from a distance. "We didn't realise we were running to our certain death," the singer revealed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," adding, "Because there were polar bears all down the beach. And yes, they're the most aggressive — but God, they're so cuddly." Although nothing ended up happening — and the screaming voice from afar was able to save them – Bublé has found himself reflecting on the dangerous outcome that could have occurred. "Sometimes I wonder about that, how close I was to being like a little polar bear lunch," he told Kelly Clarkson.
He had to have surgery to save his voice
2016 was a hard year for Michael Bublé. On top of his son's cancer diagnosis, the crooner endured a diagnosis of his own. He had to undergo extensive surgery after a vocal cord hemorrhage caused by years of drinking, smoking, and partying. "There is no moderation for me," he once admitted to the Daily Mail. "I don't know what moderation is. In my lifetime I never had a beer. Who wants one beer? ... Isn't drinking beer so you can feel a good little buzz and feel happy? It is — or was — heaven."
Prior to his surgery, Bublé had been diagnosed with holiday heart Syndrome, which would cause his heart to race as he imbibed in drink and the occasional recreational drug. The singer admitted that while this was a sign for him to quit drinking, it wasn't the sole reason to get serious about his health, vocal and otherwise — it was being a dad. "[I realized] the sense of wanting to be present and not lose the time," he shared with the outlet. "I cannot juggle my profession and partying as hard as I did."
He and his wife received death threats following some questionable social media behavior
His marriage to Luisana Lopilato has been called into question following some social media representations of their relationship, but there are several reasons why Michael Bublé and his wife are defending their marriage. Fans were unhappy with some of the behavior that Bublé showed towards Lopilato on social media — including a widely viewed video of the singer elbowing his wife during a livestream that many saw as abusive. But the Argentine actor was quick to shut down claims of her husband's less-than-ideal behavior. "Mike is a gentleman who is always concerned with trying to make me even more happy than I already am," she explained on the Argentinian show "Intrusos."
The backlash became severe when the couple began receiving death threats from fans, with some even claiming to want to kill Bublé upon his arrival in Argentina. The family did receive a lot of love and positive messages from fans around the world, but it was unfortunately the negative, more dangerous ones that stayed with the entertainers longer. "It made me afraid, and I still feel a little bit frightened," Lopilato continued. "I am worried for my family. I suffered a lot with what happened. It caused Mike a lot of pain, too."
His father warned him about not pursuing a dangerous career
Growing up in Canada, Michael Bublé says he was blessed to have the caring parents he has. His father, a commercial fisherman, was ironically the one to push him to pursue his artistic endeavors, rather than follow in his footsteps. While the younger Bublé was involved in the family business for a time, he took his father's advice seriously as he grew older — especially as he learned just what it took to be part of the sea-bound industry. "It was a dangerous job, you're out in the high seas, in the middle, ya know, going up and down the coast of British Columbia," he detailed on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast.
As for what exactly his dad said to him? Bublé says that his father was direct, even though generations of their family had spent their lives building ships and lived on the sea. "My dad would say to me over and over again, 'Son, I want you to work with your head, not your hands ... Don't do what I'm doing, this is too hard, it's too this, too dangerous, too volatile,'" he revealed on the podcast. While he loved being a fisherman like his dad, his love for music weighed more, and the rest was history.
He had to get emergency dental surgery in the middle of a world tour
Even in the middle of a worldwide tour, Michael Bublé had to stop the music to handle a dental emergency. During a stop in Sydney on his 2014 tour, the singer smashed his teeth on his microphone during a performance of his hit "Haven't Met You Yet." He carried on and finished the performance, but he headed straight to the dentist afterward to fix himself up. "Thankfully no one knew, but I knocked my tooth out with my microphone last night during the second song!" he shared on Instagram alongside a picture of him in the dentist's chair. "Don't worry, I'm at the dentist getting fixed up for my final show tonight."
Bublé has spoken before about the grueling nature of touring, and has even admitted that he has cut back on his own touring dates in order to prioritize life with his family. But he credits those choices to preserving all parts of his life, not just his career. "At the end of the day, what defines us is the fact that we are parents, that we're brothers and sisters and mom and dads and sons and daughters — not what we do," he shared with People.
His sister-in-law was critically injured in a car accident
In 2022, Michael Bublé's sister-in-law, nutritionist Daniela Lopilato, was involved in a scary car accident that resulted in her being rushed to the hospital in her native Argentina. According to reports, the car crash was so severe that Lopilato had to be freed by firefighters after her car was struck by another vehicle, flipped over, and ended up on its roof. She sustained neck and spine injuries as a result of the accident, but was fortunately discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.
His wife's family is very important to Bublé, especially considering the lengths he went to secure their approval prior to marrying his wife, Luisana. "It was the scariest decision of my life," he told Cosmopolitan of his proposal in 2014. "I did it in front of her family, who are Argentinean, and I'd learnt Spanish specially. That was the scariest part – being in front of them and asking her father's permission beforehand." For her part, Lopilato couldn't believe the lengths that her future husband went to in order to secure her family's blessing. "I still thought he was joking," she recalled to the Daily Mail. "Then I noticed that my mother was crying, my sister was crying, even my father was crying, and I thought, 'This is real because my father never cries.' So I started to cry too. I loved that he proposed that way. I am a family girl and it was perfect that he said it in front of them."
Fans are concerned about his concert behavior
Even after many years touring the world with show-stopping performances, Michael Bublé has faced his fair share of criticisms about his concerts. But in August 2025, fans who attended his show in Norfolk in the U.K. expressed particular concern about his on-stage presence. Onlookers claimed that the crooner seemed off during his performance, and that he proceeded to ramble in between songs and even almost fell off the stage at one point. In one clip from the show posted to TikTok, Bublé was seen saving himself from falling off the stage and making a cheeky remark to the audience after encouraging them to bring up his name during their post-show activities afterward: "I got too excited, I almost died there. But if that was the last thing that happened to me before I fell off the stage, know that I was talking about being included in sex."
Some of the audience members shared their thoughts about the show upon its conclusion, with the majority of thoughts revolving around the singer's well-being. "I didn't think he seemed his usual self," one attendee told This Is Wiltshire. "I thought he seemed distracted... I just think there was something on Bublé's mind and I hope he's okay."