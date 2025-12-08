The Tragic Details Of Michael Bublé And His Family

Even years later, Michael Bublé maintains that he gained a new perspective on life after his son's cancer battle. The crooner called the tragedy a "sledgehammer to [his] reality" and admitted that he will never be as worry-free as he once was. "That pain, the fear, the suffering that comes with those sort of things, I guess it's part of this beautiful life," he admitted during his "Diary of a CEO" appearance.

He went on to share that his son's diagnosis caused him to re-evaluate both his life and his livelihood and made him reconsider whether or not his priorities were straight. Throughout the grueling months of chemotherapy, Bublé made a vow to himself that he would live a better life than before. "I want to be kinder," he revealed on the podcast. "I want to be more empathetic. I don't ever want to allow that ego and that false self to take over. I want to know how lucky I am."

Bublé has found strength in seeing how his family's story has resonated with others. From people who approach him in public to the interactions he has with contestants on "The Voice," he is inspired by the human spirit that he has seen come to life. "It [is] sad because you have to relive a lot of stuff, but at the same time, it gave me faith in humanity and the goodness of people," he shared in his 2019 NBC special "Buble!" (via USA Today).