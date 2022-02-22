Michael Bublé And His Wife Have Exciting News To Share
Michael Bublé has always charmed audiences by his casual performance style and interaction with fans, and 2022 is already proving to be an exciting year for more music from the crooner and happy family news. Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, had to face a scary time as parents when their eldest son Noah had cancer at a young age, but fortunately in 2017, the couple confirmed him being cancer-free after chemotherapy treatment. Bublé's new outlook on life has him enjoying "the small things" and finding inspiration through his family, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada.
Gearing up for a short Las Vegas residency in April, Bublé says he is channeling the iconic performances of legends like Tony Bennett, the Rat Pack, and Nat King Cole. He shared with Billboard that he is creating a show "that feels nostalgic and fun." He wants a more intimate residency experience than other modern setups: "I'd like it to hark back to the old Copa when you were just surrounded by people and not try to worry about big production pieces or set pieces ... the real piece is you and an audience communicating back and forth," he said. This a good call considering Adele's recently postponed residency drama, due to delivery delays and COVID-19 issues.
Bublé's nostalgic theme is also present in the marketing for his new album, "Higher," set to release March 25. The music video for the album's first single, "I'll Never Not Love You," dropped February 22 and was filled with romantic references and a big surprise.
Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato are expecting their fourth child
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato star in the "I'll Never Not Love You" music video, giving a nod of celebration a decade after the singer's hit, "Haven't Met You Yet." Bublé teased the new music video on Twitter with a film poster of the couple mimicking the romantic classic, "Casablanca," stating, "The story continues in the extraordinary sequel."
Bublé and Lopilato portray iconic couples in cinema, donning wigs and outfits to match each character and being featured on 11 different sets, according to People. The music video features the most memorable moments in films like "Sixteen Candles," "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," "Love, Actually," and "The Notebook." When the romantic daydreaming comes to an end and reveals Bublé in the grocery store from the "Haven't Met You Yet" music video, he checks out with his family: sons Noah and Elias, daughter Vida, and Lopilato with a significant baby bump.
TMZ first reported news of the pregnancy after obtaining the final clip just before the video's release, but now the entire world can see the clever announcement for themselves. Lopilato shared her excitement and appreciation in an Instagram post promoting the couple's collaboration. "It's impossible to express just in one post how I feel right now!" She continued by stating the video is "a recap of our love story during this 14 years together." Cheers to the happy family and we look forward to what comes next.