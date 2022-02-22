Michael Bublé And His Wife Have Exciting News To Share

Michael Bublé has always charmed audiences by his casual performance style and interaction with fans, and 2022 is already proving to be an exciting year for more music from the crooner and happy family news. Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, had to face a scary time as parents when their eldest son Noah had cancer at a young age, but fortunately in 2017, the couple confirmed him being cancer-free after chemotherapy treatment. Bublé's new outlook on life has him enjoying "the small things" and finding inspiration through his family, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada.

Gearing up for a short Las Vegas residency in April, Bublé says he is channeling the iconic performances of legends like Tony Bennett, the Rat Pack, and Nat King Cole. He shared with Billboard that he is creating a show "that feels nostalgic and fun." He wants a more intimate residency experience than other modern setups: "I'd like it to hark back to the old Copa when you were just surrounded by people and not try to worry about big production pieces or set pieces ... the real piece is you and an audience communicating back and forth," he said. This a good call considering Adele's recently postponed residency drama, due to delivery delays and COVID-19 issues.

Bublé's nostalgic theme is also present in the marketing for his new album, "Higher," set to release March 25. The music video for the album's first single, "I'll Never Not Love You," dropped February 22 and was filled with romantic references and a big surprise.