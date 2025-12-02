Sen. Cory Booker & Alexis Lewis' Marriage Is Bursting With Red Flags
After two months of being engaged and just over a year into their relationship, Senator Cory Booker and his fiancée, Alexis Lewis, tied the knot in two wedding ceremonies in November 2025 — first in Newark, New Jersey and another one held in Washington, D.C. Both the gushing bride and groom shared photos from the intimate celebrations on Instagram, including their courthouse wedding and a follow-up ceremony shared with loved ones. "Overflowing with gratitude. We said 'I do' in two places that shaped us," the Bookers wrote. "Cory's beloved Newark and Alexis's hometown of Washington, D.C. — first at the courthouse, then with our families. Hearts full and so grateful."
The pair have been dating since at least 2024 and got engaged not long after. A real estate investor, Lewis met the New Jersey lawmaker through a mutual friend after he split from his longtime girlfriend, actor Rosario Dawson, in 2022. "I at first said, 'No,' I was not interested,' because she lives in L.A. and I live in New Jersey and D.C," Booker recalled in a 2025 interview on The Shade Room. "[But] her family grew up in D.C., so it made it a lot easier." Elsewhere, he admitted to doing a little background check on her first. "Who goes on a date anymore without doing a full Google search on somebody?" Booker shrugged. "I got everything I could get on her off the internet." And no, "I did not employ the FBI in my dating."
Lewis is, notably, roughly 18 years his junior, and some fans have pointed out her striking resemblance to Dawson ("He definitely has a type," said one Reddit user). While many have cheered on the couple, some aspects of their fast-paced relationship have raised eyebrows.
They had a whirlwind romance
Cory Booker and Alexis Lewis had not been together for very long when they announced their engagement on social media in September 2025, much to the shock and delight of their followers. The Democratic senator shared the happy news through an Instagram post, calling Lewis "one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life" and sharing snaps of his sweet beachfront proposal in Hawaii. "I'm thrilled to share: Alexis and I are engaged!" he confirmed. "I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée." Two months later, they officially got married in back-to-back ceremonies, celebrating their union twice to honor both family traditions.
It had all seemed very rushed. "We're going to do it before the end of the year quick," Booker shared on the podcast "I've Had It" shortly after revealing their engagement in September. "We don't want to wait long. We both want to get married quick, and we're both hoping to have kids at some point sometime soon. You know, there's a lot to do and time is of the essence." But some can't help but wonder whether their lightning-fast engagement has less to do with romance and more with Booker's rumored ambitions to run for president in the next elections. As one X user noted, "Met in May 2024, moved in together a month later, engaged two months later. Fast track to two staged ceremonies (Newark courthouse & interfaith chuppah), and boom, the eternal bachelor suddenly has the ideal 2028 running-mate... I mean, wife."
Was Alexis Lewis a rebound?
If you thought Alexis Lewis looks strangely familiar, you're not alone; it turns out, a lot of people confuse her with Cory Booker's more famous ex-girlfriend, Rosario Dawson, to whom users thought she bears a striking, sometimes eerie, resemblance. One could say he simply has a type; others, though, wondered whether Lewis might be a rebound from his previous relationship. "I almost [thought] Cory Booker's alleged new fiancé was Rosario Dawson. She looks strikingly similar to Rosario," someone on X pointed out. Another commented, "She's a beautiful woman, but she's almost a dead ringer for his ex Rosario Dawson, almost like he replaced her with the exact clone. I know his new wife has to see the uncanny resemblance."
Booker and Dawson were in a relationship from 2019 to 2022. They lived together for almost two years before eventually calling it quits due to long distance and differing priorities. Despite murmurs that a wedding was in the works, they never publicly discussed getting married. "I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much," Dawson told TMZ when pressed about their budding romance. They at least maintained a cordial relationship even after breaking up, with Dawson, who has since moved on with Nigerian poet Nnamdi Okafor, wishing Booker and Lewis well on their engagement on Instagram. "Love Love! Congratulations you two!"
They have a big age gap
Cory Booker and his wife, Alexis Lewis, are in an age-gap relationship. He was 56 years old when the two married in 2025, while Lewis is, as mentioned above, approximately 18 years younger than the senator. Booker seemingly doesn't see their age gap as an obstacle, telling "The Shade Room" host Thembi Mawema, "I'm so happy that both me and my significant other now, if we had met each other five years ago, I don't think we would've connected like we're connecting now." Not because of the age gap, but because they met at a time when he was finally ready for a relationship. "Newark was my relationship, and everything else was secondary. I thought happiness was a byproduct of being in your purpose, and that I could put off that joy," he elaborated. "Now, as a senator, I realize, wait a minute, 'Be happy now. Find your joy now.'"
However, a lot of users wondered whether the age gap should be a cause for concern. Some argued that Lewis is mature enough to handle her own decisions, while others worried that the 18-year difference might lead to a power imbalance. "I agree with the comments about her being old enough to decide for herself, but I also agree that it reflects poorly on him and all men that do this. I don't know, it seems weird and creepy and way too common to me," one Reddit user opined. Another pointed out that such relationships often lead to one partner assuming caregiver-like responsibilities later in life. "Sure she's not a child, but no one talks about at the later years how it creates the situation of the woman caring for the partner like she would aging parents," the user argued. "I'm sure in their case they have enough money to preclude that and have hired help, but that is often the case in less affluent situations and is taking advantage in a different way," they added.