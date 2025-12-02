Sen. Cory Booker & Alexis Lewis' Marriage Is Bursting With Red Flags

After two months of being engaged and just over a year into their relationship, Senator Cory Booker and his fiancée, Alexis Lewis, tied the knot in two wedding ceremonies in November 2025 — first in Newark, New Jersey and another one held in Washington, D.C. Both the gushing bride and groom shared photos from the intimate celebrations on Instagram, including their courthouse wedding and a follow-up ceremony shared with loved ones. "Overflowing with gratitude. We said 'I do' in two places that shaped us," the Bookers wrote. "Cory's beloved Newark and Alexis's hometown of Washington, D.C. — first at the courthouse, then with our families. Hearts full and so grateful."

The pair have been dating since at least 2024 and got engaged not long after. A real estate investor, Lewis met the New Jersey lawmaker through a mutual friend after he split from his longtime girlfriend, actor Rosario Dawson, in 2022. "I at first said, 'No,' I was not interested,' because she lives in L.A. and I live in New Jersey and D.C," Booker recalled in a 2025 interview on The Shade Room. "[But] her family grew up in D.C., so it made it a lot easier." Elsewhere, he admitted to doing a little background check on her first. "Who goes on a date anymore without doing a full Google search on somebody?" Booker shrugged. "I got everything I could get on her off the internet." And no, "I did not employ the FBI in my dating."

Lewis is, notably, roughly 18 years his junior, and some fans have pointed out her striking resemblance to Dawson ("He definitely has a type," said one Reddit user). While many have cheered on the couple, some aspects of their fast-paced relationship have raised eyebrows.