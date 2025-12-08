Jessica Simpson Has A Mar-A-Lago Face In The Making & Everyone Can See It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Singer, actor, and reality TV star Jessica Simpson is the latest celebrity to jump on the Mar-a-Lago face trend — or so it seems. Even though she hasn't spoken a word about her politics, her latest look has fans convinced she's edging toward that unmistakable MAGA aesthetic — think extensive plastic surgery, pillowy lips, and heavily contoured cheeks. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Simpson's wild facial evolution has drawn comparisons to the conservative look often associated with the likes of Ivanka Trump and Karoline Leavitt. "Jessica is the most republican-looking liberal ever, it's so funny," an X user captioned a clip showing Simpson channeling full-on MAGA energy at the launch of her fragrance line Mystic Canyon in 2025.

The same reactions poured in when Simpson appeared at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in September 2025, looking surprisingly more tuned up than a Mar-a-Lago housewife. Stephanie Mallari, an aesthetic nurse from Rhode Island, took to Instagram to analyze Simpson's cosmetic surgery transformation, saying, "First her lips, they look much fuller. Probably from filler, but maybe a little overdone compared to her natural shape." She also observed some changes to her cheeks, noting that they appear lifted and more voluminous compared to her older photos. See below for Exhibit A:

Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, a board-certified surgeon from Beverly Hills, agreed with her observations and told Radar that Simpson has likely had some facial tweaks. "Jessica's upper-cheek area appears prominently contoured and elevated, a look typically associated with mid-face filler or volume restoration," he said. Meanwhile, "Her overall skin looks highly refined – likely the result of resurfacing or booster treatments that enhance texture, but can magnify the appearance of recent filler volume under bright lighting."