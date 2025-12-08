Jessica Simpson Has A Mar-A-Lago Face In The Making & Everyone Can See It
Singer, actor, and reality TV star Jessica Simpson is the latest celebrity to jump on the Mar-a-Lago face trend — or so it seems. Even though she hasn't spoken a word about her politics, her latest look has fans convinced she's edging toward that unmistakable MAGA aesthetic — think extensive plastic surgery, pillowy lips, and heavily contoured cheeks. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Simpson's wild facial evolution has drawn comparisons to the conservative look often associated with the likes of Ivanka Trump and Karoline Leavitt. "Jessica is the most republican-looking liberal ever, it's so funny," an X user captioned a clip showing Simpson channeling full-on MAGA energy at the launch of her fragrance line Mystic Canyon in 2025.
The same reactions poured in when Simpson appeared at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in September 2025, looking surprisingly more tuned up than a Mar-a-Lago housewife. Stephanie Mallari, an aesthetic nurse from Rhode Island, took to Instagram to analyze Simpson's cosmetic surgery transformation, saying, "First her lips, they look much fuller. Probably from filler, but maybe a little overdone compared to her natural shape." She also observed some changes to her cheeks, noting that they appear lifted and more voluminous compared to her older photos. See below for Exhibit A:
Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, a board-certified surgeon from Beverly Hills, agreed with her observations and told Radar that Simpson has likely had some facial tweaks. "Jessica's upper-cheek area appears prominently contoured and elevated, a look typically associated with mid-face filler or volume restoration," he said. Meanwhile, "Her overall skin looks highly refined – likely the result of resurfacing or booster treatments that enhance texture, but can magnify the appearance of recent filler volume under bright lighting."
What Jessica Simpson has said about plastic surger
vJessica Simpson has openly admitted to dabbling in a mix of invasive and non-invasive procedures over the years. Back in 2006, she came clean about having lip fillers when asked by Glamour magazine about her rumored tweaks. "I had that Restylane stuff," but noted she didn't like how it looked on her lips. "It went away in, like, four months. My lips are back to what they were. Thank God!" she exclaimed. Aside from mere fillers, she's also acknowledged getting a breast reduction and a partial tummy tuck to get rid of the stretch marks and loose skin she's acquired during her pregnancies. The singer, who has three children with her ex-husband, Eric Johnson, discussed them in her book, "Open Book," published in 2020. "My stomach looked great [and] I felt like myself again," she said candidly. "But I can tell you that plastic surgery does not cure what's inside. ... I was still just as hard on myself once those stitches were out," the fashion mogul also confessed.
One thing Simpson was never really a huge fan of, though, is Botox. During a 2020 interview with InStyle to promote her book, the star spoke about avoiding the injectable medication in favor of red light therapy. "I went down a rabbit hole on this amazing facialist and I was like, 'Okay, I need something to tighten my skin,'" Simpson recalled. "I just turned 40. I don't want to get Botox, I like my expressions." She has, in addition, undergone a series of facial treatments, including a non-invasive treatment called Emface and a popular micro-needling procedure known as Morpheus8. Thanks to these enhancements, she seems to have aged in reverse: "I have fewer wrinkles at 40 than I did at 38!" Simpson gushed in a 2021 interview with Shape (via People).