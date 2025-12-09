The Drastic Transformation Of Gov. Kathy Hochul's Face

In August 2021, then-Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul made history, becoming New York's first female governor when she took over after Andrew Cuomo's resignation. That may have marked her introduction to the general population, but those who knew her from her days as a congresswoman remember a rather different-looking person. Hochul has undergone a significant facial transformation in recent years, sparking rumors of cosmetic procedures.

While Hochul has not addressed the speculation, side-by-side photos show that her face has changed quite a bit over the past decade. Seen below on the left in a 2014 campaign event, Hochul displayed a more natural look. For starters, she had a less-is-more approach to her makeup game, favoring subtle eyeliner and a touch of lipstick. In the 2025 picture, she had gone heavy on the mascara, which was further emphasized by her choice of white eyeshadow. The bright red lipstick and pink blush made it all look even more excessive.

Andrew Burton & Jason Howard/bauer-griffin/Getty

But besides the makeup, Hochul's skin also looked unnaturally tight in the most recent photo, which many have attributed to Botox injections. During a June 2025 event, Hochul had everyone talking for all the wrong reasons. Her face barely moved as she spoke, and one of her eyebrows was significantly lower than the other. "Botox gone bad on her forehead...eeeeek! And who did her makeup? And why so darn much of it? I have so many questions here..." one X user wrote. Hochul is unlikely to address the rumors, but that is just as unlikely to stop people from talking.