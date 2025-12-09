The Drastic Transformation Of Gov. Kathy Hochul's Face
In August 2021, then-Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul made history, becoming New York's first female governor when she took over after Andrew Cuomo's resignation. That may have marked her introduction to the general population, but those who knew her from her days as a congresswoman remember a rather different-looking person. Hochul has undergone a significant facial transformation in recent years, sparking rumors of cosmetic procedures.
While Hochul has not addressed the speculation, side-by-side photos show that her face has changed quite a bit over the past decade. Seen below on the left in a 2014 campaign event, Hochul displayed a more natural look. For starters, she had a less-is-more approach to her makeup game, favoring subtle eyeliner and a touch of lipstick. In the 2025 picture, she had gone heavy on the mascara, which was further emphasized by her choice of white eyeshadow. The bright red lipstick and pink blush made it all look even more excessive.
But besides the makeup, Hochul's skin also looked unnaturally tight in the most recent photo, which many have attributed to Botox injections. During a June 2025 event, Hochul had everyone talking for all the wrong reasons. Her face barely moved as she spoke, and one of her eyebrows was significantly lower than the other. "Botox gone bad on her forehead...eeeeek! And who did her makeup? And why so darn much of it? I have so many questions here..." one X user wrote. Hochul is unlikely to address the rumors, but that is just as unlikely to stop people from talking.
Kathy Hochul has been open about different kind of face surgery
Kathy Hochul may not be open to discussing what cosmetic procedures she may or may not have gotten, but she is more than willing to discuss a different reason for going under the knife. In September 2024, the New York governor revealed she had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer. She shared that she was set to have surgery to remove the lesion from her nose.
Similar to other political figures who opened up about having skin cancer, like Jill Biden, Hochul shared her diagnosis to spread public awareness. "This is all about early detection," she said in an Instagram video. She had her doctor explain the procedure to show her followers that it was nothing to be scared about. "It's that simple. But, everybody, be vigilant," she warned, before listing the recommendations for preventing skin cancer, like using sunscreen and avoiding direct sunlight.
Hochul was back to work in just a few days. In a video on social media, she continued to emphasize the simplicity of the procedure. "You can see there's a band-aid, it's going to be there for a little while, a little bit of swelling, maybe even a black eye, but as I say, you should have seen the other guy," she joked in her Instagram update. Once again, she used her experience to promote public health. "Keep an eye on your body, get your check-ups, and make sure your family does the same," she stressed.