Donald Trump's Cheetos Bronzer Combined With His Wacky Hair Fail Is One For The Books

Donald Trump hasn't exactly been having the best year in terms of his makeup choices and overall appearance. Every day, it seems like the president is looking more and more orange (his obsession with bronzer needs to be studied), while his hair seems to be thinning from having one too many bleach jobs. Such was the case on December 3, when Trump announced that he was rolling back Joe Biden's electric vehicle policies by proposing weaker fuel efficiency standards to lower gas prices. With his platinum-blonde wisps and overly bronzed skin, the POTUS seemed more radioactive orange than usual. As one X user wrote, "He looks more and more like Mrs Doubtfire."

While this is hardly the first time his looks have raised eyebrows, Trump's White House appearance on December 3 is particularly jarring, even by his standards. And yes, in case you have been wondering, Trump does his own hair and makeup; his former assistant, Alyssa Farah Griffin, said as much during a previous appearance on the "One Decision" podcast, saying Trump doesn't like anyone touching his mane or face. "I never touch — you don't touch the Donald Trump face," she said.

Kriss Blevens, who did the presidential candidates' makeup during the 2016 New Hampshire primaries, confirmed the same in her chat with Racked. "Donald Trump does his own hair and makeup," she revealed. "He usually comes ready. He's expressing himself in his own style, and I'd never want to interfere with that." She also stated, "He's got his hair down to a science. He has a signature look he carries with him that is his look, and that's far better than changing it up all the time."