Donald Trump's Cheetos Bronzer Combined With His Wacky Hair Fail Is One For The Books
Donald Trump hasn't exactly been having the best year in terms of his makeup choices and overall appearance. Every day, it seems like the president is looking more and more orange (his obsession with bronzer needs to be studied), while his hair seems to be thinning from having one too many bleach jobs. Such was the case on December 3, when Trump announced that he was rolling back Joe Biden's electric vehicle policies by proposing weaker fuel efficiency standards to lower gas prices. With his platinum-blonde wisps and overly bronzed skin, the POTUS seemed more radioactive orange than usual. As one X user wrote, "He looks more and more like Mrs Doubtfire."
While this is hardly the first time his looks have raised eyebrows, Trump's White House appearance on December 3 is particularly jarring, even by his standards. And yes, in case you have been wondering, Trump does his own hair and makeup; his former assistant, Alyssa Farah Griffin, said as much during a previous appearance on the "One Decision" podcast, saying Trump doesn't like anyone touching his mane or face. "I never touch — you don't touch the Donald Trump face," she said.
Kriss Blevens, who did the presidential candidates' makeup during the 2016 New Hampshire primaries, confirmed the same in her chat with Racked. "Donald Trump does his own hair and makeup," she revealed. "He usually comes ready. He's expressing himself in his own style, and I'd never want to interfere with that." She also stated, "He's got his hair down to a science. He has a signature look he carries with him that is his look, and that's far better than changing it up all the time."
Why so orange?
Over the years, there have been a lot of theories as to why Donald Trump keeps looking so orange. Some blamed it on his rosacea, after a revealing detail in his medical report suggests why he packs on the bronzer. Others said it could be related to his diet or Trump's golfing lifestyle. As makeup artist John Kelly told Marie Claire in 2017, "What I'm seeing now, truthfully, is not so much tanning bed, but maybe the sun that he's getting whenever he goes golfing — and that's been pretty frequently. I think he might be getting a lot of that tan at Mar-a-Lago." Uh-huh.
Meanwhile, Trump's thinning hair can be chalked up to years of excessive bleaching and frequent styling. Previously, sources alleged that the reason Trump ends up with inconsistent hair color is that he never sits still long enough on the hairdresser's chair. "He rarely gives the stylist the 30 to 45 minutes... they need to keep his color consistent," one told Page Six. "The shorter time he gives them, the more orange his hair gets, as it takes time to get the darker blonde locks he associates with his younger years."
But, it's also been suggested that Trump's wack bleach job is a strategic choice. Biographer Michael Wolf, who authored the 2018 tell-all book "Fire and Fury," said the hair is designed to make him stand out from his political adversary, Joe Biden, during the 2024 elections. "Biden is probably a healthier guy, but he looks gray. He's washed out," Wolff explained (via The Daily Beast). "And Trump would point out, 'Look at him. Nobody even sees him. Everybody notices me.' Which is absolutely true," he added, noting that the president deliberately exaggerates his look simply "because he thinks that's an effective way to look."