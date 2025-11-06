Donald Trump's Greasiest Makeup Fails Of 2025 Are Jarring
Donald Trump had plenty of greasy makeup fails in 2025 — so many that it's not hard to draw up a list of the worst ones. While chatter about Trump's volatile hair transformation made up the bulk of the chitchat concerning his appearance for decades, the conversation surrounding his makeup usage has increased in recent years. It's understandable, really, especially given the uneven way it's been applied. While Trump has had days when he seemingly went so matte that he looked dangerously close to dehydration, there were other times he waded over to the other end of the spectrum and entered grease city. Unfortunately, it seems like Trump, who has a wicked bronzer obsession, hasn't been able to master his makeup application even after all these years.
People have been discussing the inconsistencies in Trump's cosmetic skills for a while now. In September 2024, Fast Company did a deep dive on the evolving shade of orange Trump has sported over the years. They consulted presidential makeup artist Kriss Blevens, who delivered a rather helpful perspective about Trump's overly bronzed face. "Because I have done Trump's makeup several times, I can tell you that, at times, his face looked bronzer than the rest of him, and that was before makeup," she revealed. "My guess was he relied on some self-tanners to try to maintain a certain look that he'd come to feel healthy in from living in Florida."
Unfortunately, Blevens didn't offer up any explanation for the times when Trump's skin has looked as if it was slathered in oil, just as it did several times in 2025.
Trump shimmered on Air Force one
On October 29, Donald Trump flew on Air Force One for a visit to South Korea. While he appeared rather calm and collected as he chatted with the journalists who accompanied him on the trip, his makeup failed him big time. Despite what we can safely assume was an adequate air conditioning system aboard the plane, Trump somehow sweated through his layers of makeup, resulting in a rather concerningly greasy final product. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to touch his face up with a bit of powder before addressing the media, so we can probably assume this is yet another media moment Trump wants to erase.
This angle was not Trump's friend
To be fair, it's really hard to get a flattering shot of, well, anyone from this particular angle, taken while Donald Trump chatted with the media at Palm Beach International airport on October 31, and it certainly did him no favors. Between the close-up shots of his obviously uneven bronzer application and the weird way the sun illuminated half of his face, this photograph probably would've been best left on the cutting room floor. Unfortunately, the blinding sunlight also highlighted Trump's greasy makeup, which seemed slathered across his face, as opposed to being properly blended. That said, we can kinda understand his appearance, as he was out in the elements (as opposed to flying comfortably in a multi-million dollar air conditioned plane).
Trump's makeup failed him on stage
On November 5, Donald Trump took the stage at the America Business Forum. Unfortunately for him, the state's unseasonably mild weather, paired with the bright, harsh lights on stage, did nothing to keep his makeup firmly intact. As you can see in the photo above, in which Trump was seen gesturing towards the audience, the president's makeup looked like an unsightly, greasy mess. At this point, we're not sure if it's the fault of whoever applied said makeup, or possibly the result of him layering other incompatible products over the finished look. Either way, something was clearly not working.
Donald Trump's makeup was a miss in England
Fall usually brings about cooler temperatures and fewer environmental variables to impact a person's makeup. Without scorching temps and makeup-ruining humidity, most people are sure to have a good makeup day. Unfortunately, Donald Trump's greasy face also made an appearance during his highly anticipated trip to the UK in September 2025. During a press conference alongside Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump appeared more than a little unkempt as his face glistened in the worst way. And while the hot lights were probably a factor in this particular Trump makeup fail, it's hard to understand why no one on his team has let him know about waterproof foundation and/or bronzer.
Trump's speech was overshadowed by greasy makeup
Last but not least, Donald Trump's trip to South Korea brought his unfortunate makeup application skills to the forefront yet again. On October 29, he was in the country to attend the APEC CEO Summit. Unfortunately for the president, his speech was overshadowed by his greasy face, with an unflattering highlight effect appearing across his cheeks. And while this wasn't Trump's worst makeup faux pas by a long shot, it still bears mentioning that he should probably consider investing in different products in the future.