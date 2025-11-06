Donald Trump's Greasiest Makeup Fails Of 2025 Are Jarring

Donald Trump had plenty of greasy makeup fails in 2025 — so many that it's not hard to draw up a list of the worst ones. While chatter about Trump's volatile hair transformation made up the bulk of the chitchat concerning his appearance for decades, the conversation surrounding his makeup usage has increased in recent years. It's understandable, really, especially given the uneven way it's been applied. While Trump has had days when he seemingly went so matte that he looked dangerously close to dehydration, there were other times he waded over to the other end of the spectrum and entered grease city. Unfortunately, it seems like Trump, who has a wicked bronzer obsession, hasn't been able to master his makeup application even after all these years.

People have been discussing the inconsistencies in Trump's cosmetic skills for a while now. In September 2024, Fast Company did a deep dive on the evolving shade of orange Trump has sported over the years. They consulted presidential makeup artist Kriss Blevens, who delivered a rather helpful perspective about Trump's overly bronzed face. "Because I have done Trump's makeup several times, I can tell you that, at times, his face looked bronzer than the rest of him, and that was before makeup," she revealed. "My guess was he relied on some self-tanners to try to maintain a certain look that he'd come to feel healthy in from living in Florida."

Unfortunately, Blevens didn't offer up any explanation for the times when Trump's skin has looked as if it was slathered in oil, just as it did several times in 2025.