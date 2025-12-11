Side-By-Side Pics Reveal John Thune's Wife Kimberley's Drastic Transformation
Lifelong politician John Thune gained national prominence when he became Senate majority leader after Donald Trump assumed the presidency in January 2025. His journey to the top of the political ranks was a long one, with his involvement in politics dating back to the '80s. Through it all, his wife, Kimberley Thune, was right by his side. The Thunes have been married for decades, having tied the knot shortly after Thune completed his master's degree in 1984. Along the way, Kimberley has undergone a drastic transformation from a small-town girl-next-door to a prominent senator's wife.
Throwback photos on Thune's social media pages show just how much Kimberley has changed through the years. Seen below on her wedding day in December 1984, the South Dakota senator's bride shows just a glimmer of resemblance to the woman we have grown accustomed to seeing next to him today. To begin with, the young Kimberley had vibrant red hair, but in recent years she has favored a dirty blond shade. Kimberley has also adopted oversized, black-frame glasses that draw attention away from her distinctive eyes, a trait that marked her youthful beauty.
Unlike many GOP political stars who have gone overboard with cosmetic procedures, Kimberly, who is in her 60s, has embraced her aging face. She still boasts the natural lips she had in her younger years, despite the growing popularity of facial fillers among Republican women. She also isn't afraid to display the fine lines that reflect her true age. Kimberley has shunned the Mar-a-Lago face, and her husband seems to approve.
John Thune has praised Kimberley's natural beauty
John Thune rarely misses an opportunity to share pictures of Kimberley Thune in her youth. When he does, he often emphasizes how proud he is of the way she has embraced her looks in her golden years. "This birthday girl has aged with grace and beauty. I am truly blessed," he celebrated in a December 2021 Instagram post. He made a similar remark one year later. Posting an old photo, Thune highlighted Kimberley's looks in December 2022, writing, "Been married to this timeless beauty 38 years today. Happy Anniversary Kimberley!" he celebrated on X.
In December 2020, the senator showed he had no shame in sharing his wife's age with his social media followers. "Sixty and sensational. Happy birthday to my beautiful bride, Kimberley!" he wrote on Facebook, captioning an old and a current photo of the two side-by-side. Kimberley is a regular on his socials, whether it be to mark her birthday, their anniversary, or just to highlight family time with their daughters and grandchildren.
Thune is always full of praise for his wife and their relationship. Anyone who visits his Instagram page for the first time might be shocked to learn that the wholesome-seeming Thunes faced rampant divorce rumors when he was running for the Senate in 2004. The claims were so widespread that Thune had no choice but to publicly deny them. "The rumor is totally and completely false. It is untrue. It just shows that there are still a bunch of folks out there who hate John Thune and are believing their own crap," his campaign manager told Roll Call a month after Thune won the election.