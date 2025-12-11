Side-By-Side Pics Reveal John Thune's Wife Kimberley's Drastic Transformation

Lifelong politician John Thune gained national prominence when he became Senate majority leader after Donald Trump assumed the presidency in January 2025. His journey to the top of the political ranks was a long one, with his involvement in politics dating back to the '80s. Through it all, his wife, Kimberley Thune, was right by his side. The Thunes have been married for decades, having tied the knot shortly after Thune completed his master's degree in 1984. Along the way, Kimberley has undergone a drastic transformation from a small-town girl-next-door to a prominent senator's wife.

Throwback photos on Thune's social media pages show just how much Kimberley has changed through the years. Seen below on her wedding day in December 1984, the South Dakota senator's bride shows just a glimmer of resemblance to the woman we have grown accustomed to seeing next to him today. To begin with, the young Kimberley had vibrant red hair, but in recent years she has favored a dirty blond shade. Kimberley has also adopted oversized, black-frame glasses that draw attention away from her distinctive eyes, a trait that marked her youthful beauty.

@leaderjohnthune/Instagram

Unlike many GOP political stars who have gone overboard with cosmetic procedures, Kimberly, who is in her 60s, has embraced her aging face. She still boasts the natural lips she had in her younger years, despite the growing popularity of facial fillers among Republican women. She also isn't afraid to display the fine lines that reflect her true age. Kimberley has shunned the Mar-a-Lago face, and her husband seems to approve.