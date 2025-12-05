Meghan Markle Gives Her Ill Father A Middle Finger And Uses Harry As The Knife

On December 3, 2025, it was reported that Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, had been hospitalized in the Philippines after experiencing a medical emergency that required him to undergo surgery. His son, and Meghan's estranged brother, Thomas Markle Jr., shared the news with the Daily Mail, confirming that his father was rushed to a nearby hospital after suddenly falling ill and was expected to undergo another surgery to remove a blood clot. "The doctors said his life was in imminent danger," he disclosed. "They raced us by ambulance, with the sirens going, to a much bigger hospital in the centre of the city." Thomas Jr. then added, "I would ask everyone around the world to keep him in their thoughts."

Amid their father's medical emergency, Meghan — who has been estranged from Thomas since 2018 — doesn't seem particularly concerned by the unfolding situation. On the Duchess of Sussex's Instagram Stories, she appeared indifferent, sharing clips from her husband, Prince Harry's, recent appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Meghan also, notably, took some time to promote her lifestyle brand As Ever's collaboration with Compartes Chocolates, and even shared a post teasing the holiday special of her show "With Love, Meghan" on Netflix.

"So much love for this crew and the magic we created together. Happy holidays!" Meghan gushed. Of course, several social media users were quick to slam the former "Suits" star for her apparent lack of concern for her estranged father. "While Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle Sr is in critical condition, Meghan drops a post with the words 'things are about to get sweeter,'" one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, even insinuating, "I bet she's not really talking about the chocolates" since only someone cruel would do something like that under these circumstances.