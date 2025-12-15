The Tragic Details Of Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd

In May 2023, over seven years after Carrie Fisher's death, she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At this time, conflict between members of the Fisher family came to light when it was revealed that Lourd chose not to invite her mother's brother and half-sisters to the ceremony. As Todd Fisher told TMZ, "It's heartbreaking and shocking to me that I was intentionally omitted from attending this important legacy event for my sister, Carrie." Furthermore, her half-sisters, Joely Fisher and Tricia Leigh Fisher, released a joint statement on Instagram, which read, "For some bizarre, misguided reason our niece has chosen not to include us in this epic moment in our sister's career. This is something Carrie would have definitely wanted her siblings to be present for." They went on to describe their exclusion as "deeply shocking."

In response, Lourd issued her own statement to The Hollywood Reporter to explain why she decided not to invite them. She explained that her uncle and aunts did several interviews and landed book deals in the days after her mother and grandmother's deaths, accusing them of capitalizing on a tragedy. The statement read, "I found out they had done this through the press. They never consulted me or considered how this would affect our relationship. ... [T]heir actions were very hurtful to me at the most difficult time in my life. I chose to and still choose to deal with her loss in a much different way."

The books Lourd referred to in her statement are "My Girls: A Lifetime With Carrie and Debbie," which was written by Todd Fisher, and "Growing Up Fisher: Musings, Memories, and Misadventures," which was penned by Joely Fisher. Lourd had an issue with the aforementioned Weller publishing a biography about her mother, but it's clear she also didn't appreciate her mother's siblings selling books about her so soon after her death.