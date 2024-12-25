Tragic Details Found In Carrie Fisher's Autopsy Report

The following includes references to addiction.

Up to this day, the world continues to feel the void left by Carrie Fisher, the iconic "Star Wars" star who became a global sensation as Princess Leia Organa. Fisher was only 60 years old when she died in December 2016, but her mark on pop culture is indelible. Early reports chalked her death up to a heart attack, but as with most things in Fisher's life, the reality was far more complicated — and tragic.

The news of Fisher's passing sent shockwaves through her fans all over the world, to say the least. Just days before her death, she had suffered a cardiac arrest on a long-haul flight from London to Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Coroner's Office later ruled her death was caused by sleep apnea and "other undetermined factors." The coroner also mentioned Fisher's history with atherosclerotic heart disease and drug use but refused to attribute her death to any one culprit, per Reuters. Meanwhile, Fisher's brother, Todd, firmly denied that drugs were involved. "I would tell you, from my perspective, that there's certainly no news that Carrie did drugs," he told ET, though he also admitted her struggles with substance misuse plagued her for most of her life. Ultimately, Todd summed up her passing as the result of various health issues. "If you want to know what killed her, it's all of it," he added.

It wasn't until six months later that everyone got the full story. Toxicology results confirmed multiple substances in Fisher's system at the time of her death, directly contradicting Todd's earlier statements. It was a heartbreaking revelation for fans, but perhaps not entirely surprising given Fisher's openness about her battles with addiction and mental health.