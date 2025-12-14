Dwayne Johnson's Reputation Is In Shambles & It's So Obvious

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's reputation has been on a downward spiral in recent years — and it's not because the star, known professionally as The Rock, decided to try his hand at a rap career (though we can't imagine that helped). The former wrestler-turned-actor has enjoyed major box office success throughout his career — most notably, for his roles in "Moana" and the "Fast and Furious" franchise — and yet Johnson's star seems to have dimmed a little. There seem to be several factors that have contributed to his declining star power, including, among other things, poor public perception and diminishing box office returns.

Johnson's attempt to crowdfund public aid for the victims of the tragic Maui wildfires that took place in 2023 definitely didn't help his image. In August of that year, Johnson, who grew up in Hawaii, and Oprah Winfrey — who owns substantial property in the area — launched a fund to help aid the victims, in addition to their personal donations. "We're honored to announce the People's Fund of Maui, a fund putting money directly in the pockets of those who were affected by the recent wildfires," Winfrey wrote in an Instagram caption, alongside a video of her and Johnson launching their charitable initiative. Fans, however, were not impressed with the fact that Winfrey and Johnson weren't bankrolling the fund entirely on their own, given their substantial fortunes. Johnson, alone, is worth about $800 million, while Winfrey, a longtime billionaire, is worth about four times that.

And though Johnson eventually yielded to the public's concerns in an Instagram video, the initial plea is routinely brought up whenever discourse about the mega-star goes viral on social media (and the comments are rarely positive).