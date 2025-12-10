Sharon Osbourne Reveals Ozzy's Heartbreaking Last Words To Her

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out about the heartbreaking death of her husband, iconic rocker, Ozzy Osbourne. In an interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" that was released on December 10, Sharon recalled the last couple of weeks that she had with Ozzy. In what turned out to be an incredibly emotional interview, Sharon admitted that Ozzy's doctors told him that doing his one final show with Black Sabbath in July 2025 would ultimately kill him. "Grief is a very weird thing. You know, when you love someone that much and you're grieving for them, it's what I have to live with and I'll get used to it. I will. I have to," she said.

Ozzy died on July 22, 2025, after suffering a heart attack. His health had been declining in recent years, as he dealt with old injuries and with the progression of Parkinson's disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2019. While chatting with Morgan, Sharon revealed the last words that her husband said to her. It was around 4:30 in the morning when Ozzy looked at his wife and said, "kiss me. Hug me tight." Sharon said the rest of the morning played out as usual, with Ozzy going downstairs to work out. However, after about 20 minutes, he died. Sharon said that people in the house were trying to resuscitate Ozzy, but she told them not to. "I'm like, 'don't. Leave him,'" she said, adding that she "knew instantly he'd gone."