Sharon Osbourne Reveals Ozzy's Heartbreaking Last Words To Her
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out about the heartbreaking death of her husband, iconic rocker, Ozzy Osbourne. In an interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" that was released on December 10, Sharon recalled the last couple of weeks that she had with Ozzy. In what turned out to be an incredibly emotional interview, Sharon admitted that Ozzy's doctors told him that doing his one final show with Black Sabbath in July 2025 would ultimately kill him. "Grief is a very weird thing. You know, when you love someone that much and you're grieving for them, it's what I have to live with and I'll get used to it. I will. I have to," she said.
Ozzy died on July 22, 2025, after suffering a heart attack. His health had been declining in recent years, as he dealt with old injuries and with the progression of Parkinson's disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2019. While chatting with Morgan, Sharon revealed the last words that her husband said to her. It was around 4:30 in the morning when Ozzy looked at his wife and said, "kiss me. Hug me tight." Sharon said the rest of the morning played out as usual, with Ozzy going downstairs to work out. However, after about 20 minutes, he died. Sharon said that people in the house were trying to resuscitate Ozzy, but she told them not to. "I'm like, 'don't. Leave him,'" she said, adding that she "knew instantly he'd gone."
Sharon Osbourne said that she will never remarry
Sharon knows that Ozzy Osbourne was her soulmate, and she has no intentions to ever marry again. "That's it for now," she told Piers Morgan. The interview was released just a week after what would have been Ozzy's 77th birthday. "My darling husband, I celebrate the day you were born. I will never let go of your hand until I see you on the other side," Sharon captioned an Instagram post to commemorate the day. Taking a look at her social media, it's clear to see that Ozzy is never far from Sharon's mind.
Back in September, Sharon broke her social media silence with a message of gratitude to fans for their continued love and support during the challenging time. "I'm still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you've shown on social media. Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it's carried me through many nights," Sharon wrote on Instagram. She and Ozzy had been married since 1982 and the couple went through plenty of ups and downs over the course of their relationship. At the end of the day, however, one thing is certain: Ozzy and Sharon had a love that many people spent their whole lives looking for.