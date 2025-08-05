Ozzy Osbourne's Final Day At His England Mansion Was Harrowing
On July 22, heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76. Ozzy had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003 and had been struggling with mobility issues in recent years. Despite his known health struggles, Osbourne's cause of death was unknown until now. And, it has become clear just how difficult his final day really must have been.
Per records obtained by The U.S. Sun, "out of hospital cardiac arrest, "acute myocardial infarction," coronary artery disease, and Parkinson's disease were listed as Osbourne's causes of death. He died at Welders House, the Buckinghamshire home he and Sharon Osbourne bought in 1993, just weeks after his farewell performance with Black Sabbath at England's Villa Park. Under the circumstances, it is clear that Ozzy and his loved ones were aware that his health was deteriorating. Even so, considering the fact that his ultimate cause of death was a heart attack at home, it seems that his death was a surprise on some level.
Attempts were reportedly made to save Ozzy's life
Ozzy Osbourne's family announced his death in a statement (via People): "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."
During his final concert, Osbourne remained in a chair and told the crowd: "I don't know what to say, man, I've been laid up for like six years. You have no idea how I feel — thank you from the bottom of my heart," per Today. Putting these puzzle pieces together implies that Osbourne knew that he was at the end of his life. Yet, it now seems that Ozzy's final hours were more traumatic than anyone expected. An air ambulance reportedly arrived at his home in the morning before the medical team spent about two hours attempting to keep Osbourne alive.
Osbourne's last Instagram post was devastating after his tragic death; he shared a photo of a poster for his final show. Despite the seemingly distress-filled moments surrounding his death, it is clear that Osbourne was proud of his final show. And, a source told People: "Ozzy's final days were spent in England, surrounded by family, music and in the place he called home. He was in peace."