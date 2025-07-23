Ozzy Osbourne's Final Hours Were More Traumatic Than Anyone Suspected
Ozzy Osbourne's death was a more traumatic experience for his family than the public knew when his passing was first announced. News broke on July 22 that the Prince of Darkness had died, and shortly after, his family made a statement via his Instagram page. "He was with his family and surrounded by love," they wrote. According to a report, his family was indeed present, but their final goodbye was more harrowing than suspected.
The Daily Mail reported that an air ambulance was sent out to Osbourne's Buckinghamshire estate the morning of his passing. Paramedics flew the helicopter 27 miles and arrived around 10:30 a.m., according to nearby residents who spoke to the publication. "I went out to have a look and saw that it was landing close to Ozzy's house. ... When we heard later that night that he had died, it confirmed our worst fears," one onlooker said. A rep for the paramedic team confirmed to the publication that an air ambulance had been dispatched. Observers said paramedics left around 12:30 p.m., so they were working on the "Shot in the Dark" singer for around two hours before his death.
Unfortunately for the Osbournes, they haven't been strangers to dealing with distressing moments concerning the metal legend's health. Osbourne had a history of health complications, including a Parkinson's diagnosis in 2019 and multiple spinal surgeries stemming from an injury suffered in 2003. In September 2023, Osbourne spoke about his declining health during an interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," painting a troubling picture of the years following his spinal surgeries. "It's been five years of absolute hell for me and my family. ... It's been really a bad scene," Osbourne said. Despite those issues, Osbourne was able to share final words with fans before his death.
Ozzy Osbourne wanted to die at home
As mentioned, Ozzy Osbourne died in his Buckinghamshire estate surrounded by his family, which was how he wanted to go out. Leading up to his final performance, which saw him reunite with original members of Black Sabbath, the "War Pigs" artist spoke about retiring from touring after so many decades on the road. "But it's time for me to spend some time with my grandkids, I don't want to die in a hotel room somewhere. I want to spend the rest of my life with my family," he told The Guardian in May. Considering his various health issues with Parkinson's and complications from spinal surgeries, there was understandable concern about the singer's ability to perform at that final show. "I'll be there, and I'll do the best I can. So all I can do is turn up," Osbourne said a few months before the concert.
Fortunately, the rock legend was able to make the show, and Osbourne delivered his last words to his fans on July 5, which took on an even more significant meaning following his death weeks later. Black Sabbath performed for the raucous crowd, and Osbourne was able to belt out lyrics to classics such as "Iron Man." On multiple occasions, he thanked the crowd. "You have no idea how I feel. ... It's so good to be on this f***ing stage," the singer said, per the Daily Mail. Just before wrapping up the set, he had a final message. "It's the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle, thank you from the bottom of our hearts," Osbourne said in an emotional moment that all those present will never forget.