Ozzy Osbourne's Eerie Last Words On Stage Are Even More Poignant Now

Back in 2018, Ozzy Osbourne told Rolling Stone, "I never thought I'd make it this far," adding, "I don't understand why I'm alive still after the hell-raising days. I guess whoever the man is upstairs, if there even is one, wants me to stick around." Unfortunately, the heavy metal icon's clock ran out seven years later, dying at age 76. While his death was sudden, it wasn't completely surprising, given how the Black Sabbath member had been battling numerous health issues in recent years.

After decades of rocking out onstage, Osbourne packed it up on July 5 with a farewell concert for his fans. The special event happened at Birmingham's Villa Park Stadium, and before playing his final jam, Osbourne told the crowd, "It's the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle, thank you from the bottom of our hearts" (via Daily Mail). After this declaration, a digital message was posted to a screen for all the fans that read, "Thank you for everything, you guys are f***ing amazing. Birmingham Forever."

It was a nice send-off to a beloved band and lead musician, but the fact that Osbourne said those heartfelt words less than three weeks before he died seems surreal.