Ozzy Osbourne's Eerie Last Words On Stage Are Even More Poignant Now
Back in 2018, Ozzy Osbourne told Rolling Stone, "I never thought I'd make it this far," adding, "I don't understand why I'm alive still after the hell-raising days. I guess whoever the man is upstairs, if there even is one, wants me to stick around." Unfortunately, the heavy metal icon's clock ran out seven years later, dying at age 76. While his death was sudden, it wasn't completely surprising, given how the Black Sabbath member had been battling numerous health issues in recent years.
After decades of rocking out onstage, Osbourne packed it up on July 5 with a farewell concert for his fans. The special event happened at Birmingham's Villa Park Stadium, and before playing his final jam, Osbourne told the crowd, "It's the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle, thank you from the bottom of our hearts" (via Daily Mail). After this declaration, a digital message was posted to a screen for all the fans that read, "Thank you for everything, you guys are f***ing amazing. Birmingham Forever."
It was a nice send-off to a beloved band and lead musician, but the fact that Osbourne said those heartfelt words less than three weeks before he died seems surreal.
Ozzy Osbourne's final Instagram post will hit his fans hard
Though now there is a photo of Ozzy Osbourne performing as the most recent pic on his Instagram, it actually wasn't the final entry made by the Prince of Darkness. His last Instagram post, uploaded a day before he died, was a snapshot of a sign advertising Osbourne's final show that took place earlier this month. It didn't include a caption, letting the image speak for itself.
It was a sweet tribute to his longtime band, Black Sabbath, and fans expressed their love and admiration for the late rocker after news broke that he had passed away. "Thank you for the music you gave us Ozzy may you rest in peace," one person wrote. "Rip Ozzy, [you] are a legend and have changed so many [people's] lives," gushed another.
Osbourne is survived by his longtime wife, Sharon Osbourne, five children from two different relationships, and numerous grandkids. Back in 2023, Kelly Osbourne shared a sweet family snapshot on Instagram of Ozzy surrounded by loved ones. "We are always the best versions of ourselves when we are together. I love my family so much it hurts. Dad you are the other pea in my pod," she wrote. "I love you to the moon and back."