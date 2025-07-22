Ozzy Osbourne's Last Instagram Post Is So Devastating After His Tragic Death

Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, only weeks after his last concert. Leading up to his death, several photos had people worried about Osbourne's health, but he still managed to reunite with his former bandmates, which made his last Instagram post all the more devastating.

On July 21 — only a day before his death — the Prince of Darkness uploaded a simple snap to Instagram. It was a laminated flyer from his final performance. The pic on the flyer was a throwback of Osbourne seated with the other original Black Sabbath members: Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward. It was the large text on the flyer that gave it a special meaning. "Ozzy Osbourne – Back to the Beginning – The Final Show," the flyer read. The finality of "The Final Show" obviously took on a different context after the rock 'n' roll legend died.

After news of his death broke, fans flocked to the comment section to pay tribute to the artist and send condolences. "Thank you for the music you gave us Ozzy may you rest in peace," one wrote. Later, on the same day his death was announced, a post was uploaded to his page by the Osbourne family announcing his passing. It included a pic of the "Shot in the Dark" singer performing during his final show. Similar to his last Instagram post, Osbourne's words during that show hit harder following his death.