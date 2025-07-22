Ozzy Osbourne's Last Instagram Post Is So Devastating After His Tragic Death
Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, only weeks after his last concert. Leading up to his death, several photos had people worried about Osbourne's health, but he still managed to reunite with his former bandmates, which made his last Instagram post all the more devastating.
On July 21 — only a day before his death — the Prince of Darkness uploaded a simple snap to Instagram. It was a laminated flyer from his final performance. The pic on the flyer was a throwback of Osbourne seated with the other original Black Sabbath members: Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward. It was the large text on the flyer that gave it a special meaning. "Ozzy Osbourne – Back to the Beginning – The Final Show," the flyer read. The finality of "The Final Show" obviously took on a different context after the rock 'n' roll legend died.
After news of his death broke, fans flocked to the comment section to pay tribute to the artist and send condolences. "Thank you for the music you gave us Ozzy may you rest in peace," one wrote. Later, on the same day his death was announced, a post was uploaded to his page by the Osbourne family announcing his passing. It included a pic of the "Shot in the Dark" singer performing during his final show. Similar to his last Instagram post, Osbourne's words during that show hit harder following his death.
Ozzy Osbourne's final words to fans
Even though Ozzy Osbourne's touring came to an end in 2023, he was still able to put on one final show on July 5, 2025, alongside other members of Black Sabbath. Due to his extensive spinal surgeries, people wondered how the frontman would perform. He was invigorated by the crowd in Birmingham, United Kingdom, and continually gave them thanks. "It's so good to be on this f***ing stage. 'Let the madness begin," he told the audience, per the Daily Mail. Before the show came to an end, Osbourne shared a message, and considering his untimely passing, it was words fans will never forget. "It's the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle, thank you from the bottom of our hearts," Osbourne said.
Afterwards, the "Road to Nowhere" singer was gifted a cake by his bandmate Geezer Butler. In what turned out to be one of his final Instagram posts, he posted a snap of the cake for fans to see. Along with a photo of Osbourne, inscribed in icing was "Ozzy – The Final." Sadly, the words rang too true, but thankfully, Osbourne was able to give one final farewell to his adoring fans.