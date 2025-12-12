Erika Kirk Tones Down Her Mar-A-Lago Barbie Aesthetic With Frizzy Hair Disaster

Erika Kirk hasn't escaped the Mar-a-Lago face trend favored by high-profile figures on the right. As the late prominent Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk's influence grew, Erika underwent quite a transformation, adopting an aesthetic that seemingly drew inspiration from the tradwife movement mixed with the heavily made-up, artificial beauty of the women in Trump's inner circle. However, she put those preferences aside during an appearance on "The Glenn Beck Program" on December 11.

For the online conversation, Erika sat in a room filled with books and MAGA memorabilia while wearing hair bleach-blonde hair pulled back into a half-ponytail. Unfortunately, her styling did little to conceal the unkemptness of her hair. The locks she pulled over her shoulders seemed tangled, and the hair was frizzy all around. It was an unusual look for Charlie's widow, who has been attending a host of events since her husband's assassination looking as if she were about to walk onto the pageant stages of her past.

Social media users didn't let it slide. "Can someone please give her a brush," a netizen dissed on X. Others theorized that Erika's intensive media presence since Charlie's death is starting to take its toll. "She looks a mess....she needs to go home and be with her children instead of doing all these stupid scripted interviews," another X user argued. However, some netizens believe that Erika's messy hair was a calculated strategy. "Could they make her look any more disheveled? Transparent stagecraft," an X user conjectured. Whatever Erika looks like, she is just bound to attract criticism.