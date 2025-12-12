Erika Kirk Tones Down Her Mar-A-Lago Barbie Aesthetic With Frizzy Hair Disaster
Erika Kirk hasn't escaped the Mar-a-Lago face trend favored by high-profile figures on the right. As the late prominent Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk's influence grew, Erika underwent quite a transformation, adopting an aesthetic that seemingly drew inspiration from the tradwife movement mixed with the heavily made-up, artificial beauty of the women in Trump's inner circle. However, she put those preferences aside during an appearance on "The Glenn Beck Program" on December 11.
For the online conversation, Erika sat in a room filled with books and MAGA memorabilia while wearing hair bleach-blonde hair pulled back into a half-ponytail. Unfortunately, her styling did little to conceal the unkemptness of her hair. The locks she pulled over her shoulders seemed tangled, and the hair was frizzy all around. It was an unusual look for Charlie's widow, who has been attending a host of events since her husband's assassination looking as if she were about to walk onto the pageant stages of her past.
Social media users didn't let it slide. "Can someone please give her a brush," a netizen dissed on X. Others theorized that Erika's intensive media presence since Charlie's death is starting to take its toll. "She looks a mess....she needs to go home and be with her children instead of doing all these stupid scripted interviews," another X user argued. However, some netizens believe that Erika's messy hair was a calculated strategy. "Could they make her look any more disheveled? Transparent stagecraft," an X user conjectured. Whatever Erika looks like, she is just bound to attract criticism.
Erika Kirk has been busy since Charlie's death
Erika Kirk became a household name after Charlie Kirk's death in September. But with the recognition came scrutiny. From Erika's cakey makeup to the constant wiping of her eyes, she has been the subject of intense social media judgment. The fact that she has been so active in the media and at public events so soon after losing her husband has been high on the list of criticism.
In addition to all that, Erika was also named CEO of Turning Point USA, the organization Charlie co-founded in 2012. She sure has been busy since becoming a widow, and some people find it strange. "It doesn't make that much sense to me that you were an obedient, submitting Christian woman when your husband was alive, letting him make the family decisions, etc, and that when he dies, you immediately abandon your family and responsibilities with the home and children," an Instagram user argued.
Erika's grieving style has also been questioned, with many accusing her of faking it. "I know erika kirk is going through a tough time, but why does it seem like she's acting?" a Reddit user asked. In a December Fox News interview, Erika admitted that the criticism gets to her, but she leans on Charlie's past advice to tune it out. "It's Charlie saying, 'Baby, just stop. Stop. You don't have to answer to every single person that's accusing you of things, or saying that you're doing this or grieving a certain way,'" she said (via NJ.com).