Lily From AT&T's Spicy Return To The Spotlight Confuses Fans: 'Only Hypocrisy'

Many fans have wondered what happened to Milana Vayntrub, the AT&T commercial star known as "Lily." She had mostly disappeared from the spotlight before she caught the attention of people online by posting a couple of steamy pics in an Instagram carousel on December 8. What stood out besides the eye-catching snaps was the message Vayntrub included, as she was scantily clad to bring attention to her Only Philanthropy website — a cheeky play on OnlyFans. The popular commercial actor explained how the photos related to her non-profit initiative that helped raise hundreds of thousands for those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. "After the LA fires this year, I saw that what people really needed was some cash," she wrote in text over a snap of her posing with an open shirt and knee-high boots. "So I wondered if you and me could try something ridiculous and team up to help the people affected," Vayntrub added.

The post was a call-to-action to recruit other creators to help the cause. On the Only Philanthropy website, it explains that the photos are "flirty and tastefully risqué, but not nude," and there are tiered levels to the subscription.

Disappointingly, the post brought a lot of backlash, with many users accusing Vayntrub of being hypocritical. The sad truth about Vayntrub is that the AT&T commercials led to a lot of unwanted sexual attention, something she has previously spoken out against. "Didn't she get upset a few years ago because people were sexualizing her?" one user commented. "Only hypocrisy," another added, mocking the website name. "So men are allowed to look now?" a follower inquired. "I'm all for helping causes, but it feels contradictory," a fan wrote. The photos also sparked a heated debate among fans.