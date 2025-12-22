Erika Kirk Is Warping Into A Fox News Host & Everyone Is Noticing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Could Erika Kirk be aiming for a media career with Fox News? Although Erika hasn't confirmed it, that's the narrative that social media wants to believe. This speculation comes from Erika's public profile exploding since the death of her husband Charlie Kirk, the right wing activist and Donald Trump supporter whose viral murder at Utah Valley University continues to ripple throughout both sides of the political spectrum. The widow, who has two kids with the late influencer, has spent a considerable amount of time doing press to promote and support Charlie's work, which she's since taken on as the new CEO of his Turning Point USA company. Unsurprisingly, her frequent TV appearances have folks wondering about her plans for a potential media career.

Erika Kirk has a future role at Fox News as a host based on her great work this hour as a guest host on 'The Five' talking about President Trump and Charlie's book pic.twitter.com/j0S8QFYT0o — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 9, 2025

December 2025 saw Erika take up six guest slots in one week on Fox News in promotion of Charlie's new book, "Stop, In The Name Of God." Well, technically, it was five guest slots, as one of those appearances saw Erika ditch the interview seat and try on the mantle of co-host, when she helped host an episode of "The Five." It's that particular appearance that really has netizens buzzing with hosting speculation about the tragic story of Charlie Kirk's widow.

Underneath a post praising Erika's hosting skills, one X user suggested that her increasing media presence was a stepping stone to more opportunities. "Ohhhhh so that's what this is about?" they tweeted, adding in a potential White House bid. "And then on to the White House in 2028?" Meanwhile, another condemned her for working, despite having young children. "Appropriate gig for career women who dump their children with nannies so they can engage in banal, corporate sponsored chatter all day," they wrote.