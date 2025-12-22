Erika Kirk Is Warping Into A Fox News Host & Everyone Is Noticing
Could Erika Kirk be aiming for a media career with Fox News? Although Erika hasn't confirmed it, that's the narrative that social media wants to believe. This speculation comes from Erika's public profile exploding since the death of her husband Charlie Kirk, the right wing activist and Donald Trump supporter whose viral murder at Utah Valley University continues to ripple throughout both sides of the political spectrum. The widow, who has two kids with the late influencer, has spent a considerable amount of time doing press to promote and support Charlie's work, which she's since taken on as the new CEO of his Turning Point USA company. Unsurprisingly, her frequent TV appearances have folks wondering about her plans for a potential media career.
Erika Kirk has a future role at Fox News as a host based on her great work this hour as a guest host on 'The Five' talking about President Trump and Charlie's book pic.twitter.com/j0S8QFYT0o
— TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 9, 2025
December 2025 saw Erika take up six guest slots in one week on Fox News in promotion of Charlie's new book, "Stop, In The Name Of God." Well, technically, it was five guest slots, as one of those appearances saw Erika ditch the interview seat and try on the mantle of co-host, when she helped host an episode of "The Five." It's that particular appearance that really has netizens buzzing with hosting speculation about the tragic story of Charlie Kirk's widow.
Underneath a post praising Erika's hosting skills, one X user suggested that her increasing media presence was a stepping stone to more opportunities. "Ohhhhh so that's what this is about?" they tweeted, adding in a potential White House bid. "And then on to the White House in 2028?" Meanwhile, another condemned her for working, despite having young children. "Appropriate gig for career women who dump their children with nannies so they can engage in banal, corporate sponsored chatter all day," they wrote.
Social media calls out Erika Kirk for hypocrisy
As the world waits to see if Erika Kirk will eventually land a permanent post on Fox News, social media continues to launch other criticisms her way. For example, Erika, who actually met her late husband Charlie Kirk after applying for a job at Turning Point USA, has made headlines for repeatedly urging young conservative women to make motherhood their ultimate goal, despite taking a high profile job at a multi-million dollar company. During a town hall event, hosted by CBS News, Erika doubled down on her stance. While she acknowledged that she didn't "ask for this," referring to her promotion within her late husband's company, she claimed that, despite her previous career aspirations, she loved being a stay at home mother when she had the ability to remain one. "Why would Charlie, who took you out of the 'boss babe' role, and wanted you to do the 'mother role' want you back in the boss babe role when he died? Doesn't make sense," one X user pondered in response.
When dissecting New York City's Zohran Mamdani mayoral victory, and the staggering amount of women who voted for him, Erika expressed her desire for young, unmarried women to seek out marriage and motherhood above all else. During the 2025 DealBook Summit, Erika expressed her desire for women to not "look to the government as a solution to put off having a family or a marriage because you're relying on the government to support you instead of being united with a husband where you can support yourself and your husband can support and you guys can all combine together" (via People). Again, X users weren't buying it, with one quipping, "Don't you just love 'career-driven' women like Erica who love to tell other women to not have careers?"