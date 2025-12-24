7 Times Sydney Sweeney's Killer Legs Couldn't Save Her Tasteless Outfits

Contrary to what she told GQ in response to her American Eagle denim ad controversy, "Euphoria" breakout star Sydney Sweeney (who had to fight for a role on the show) just doesn't go around in jeans and a T-shirt everyday of her life. She also, evidently, loves wearing clothes that highlight her voluptuous figure and lean, long legs, from mini skirts to short shorts to designer pieces with ultra-short hems. And most of the time, she pulls it off — like that one time she was seen in a leg-baring jumpsuit while in Italy for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding (where her flirty behavior made quite a stir), or when she did that interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" sporting a red floral dress from Balmain. But there are instances when not even her killer stems are enough to save her outfits from the occasional faux pas and landing her on the red-carpet worst-dressed list.

"She's from a small town in Washington. I think we were both tomboys growing up and we didn't know fashion, and now she's learning all the designers," said her stylist Molly Dickson of Sydney Sweeneys' stunning fashion evolution in a chat with Vogue. Dickson then added, "She's becoming more knowledgeable of how important tailoring is and what works for her body." While she's certainly come a long way, Sweeney doesn't always hit the mark when it comes to her fashion choices.