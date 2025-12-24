7 Times Sydney Sweeney's Killer Legs Couldn't Save Her Tasteless Outfits
Contrary to what she told GQ in response to her American Eagle denim ad controversy, "Euphoria" breakout star Sydney Sweeney (who had to fight for a role on the show) just doesn't go around in jeans and a T-shirt everyday of her life. She also, evidently, loves wearing clothes that highlight her voluptuous figure and lean, long legs, from mini skirts to short shorts to designer pieces with ultra-short hems. And most of the time, she pulls it off — like that one time she was seen in a leg-baring jumpsuit while in Italy for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding (where her flirty behavior made quite a stir), or when she did that interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" sporting a red floral dress from Balmain. But there are instances when not even her killer stems are enough to save her outfits from the occasional faux pas and landing her on the red-carpet worst-dressed list.
"She's from a small town in Washington. I think we were both tomboys growing up and we didn't know fashion, and now she's learning all the designers," said her stylist Molly Dickson of Sydney Sweeneys' stunning fashion evolution in a chat with Vogue. Dickson then added, "She's becoming more knowledgeable of how important tailoring is and what works for her body." While she's certainly come a long way, Sweeney doesn't always hit the mark when it comes to her fashion choices.
Sydney Sweeney's dress was a hot mess
During the 2017 red-carpet premiere of Netflix's film "Bright," a 20-year-old Sydney Sweeney showed up in a dainty Self-Portrait number with floral prints, mesh panels, and net detailing along the shoulders. There was so much going on, we didn't even think to look at her killer legs. She let the outfit speak for itself at least, forgoing any jewelry except her earrings and pairing the flirty dress with matching velvet boots from the Los Angeles brand Avec Les Fillers. But still, the overall look was trying too hard, indicating sartorial insecurity over good taste.
It is possible for Sydney Sweeney to be boring
Who let Sydney Sweeney leave the house dressed like this? At The ELLE Super Bowl in October 2017, the "Anyone But You" star stepped out in a no-frills blue pencil dress with thin straps and a sweetheart neckline that screamed bo-ring, even with her legs on display and a pair of Steve Madden's Glory platform heels. The braided pigtails were a pretty odd choice, too. Sweeney probably wishes she could erase this fashion blunder from the photo archives, but instead it forever remains as a moment when her styling powers weren't up to scratch.
Sydney Sweeney's Mugler dress looked too matronly
Sydney Sweeney always knows how to turn heads on the red carpet, but this look struck us as a bit matronly. In 2022, she attended the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards wearing an archival Mugler frock from the fashion label's 1981 Haute Couture collection. Even her accessories looked like something a Real Housewife would wear; she finished it off with a diamond-encrusted necklace, matching bracelet and stack of rings, and gold pointed-toe heels from Jimmy Choo. Not exactly a winner in our eyes. Sorry, Syd!
We're scratching our heads at Sydney Sweeney's Miu Miu ensemble
Honestly, we don't know where to start with this outfit. Should we begin with that hideous leather skirt that not even her killer legs can save? Or her leg warmer plus kitten heels situation? As a longtime muse for Miu Miu, Sydney Sweeney should have offered something more fashion-forward and less head-scratching than this... monstrosity. She wore this lewk at Miu Miu's Fall/Winter 2025 runway show in Paris, sitting front row with the likes of Gigi Hadid and A$AP Rocky. The shades were a nice touch, though.
Sydney Sweeney's mint skirt suit wasn't flattering
What is with Sydney Sweeney and ugly skirts? The actor channeled Cher Horowitz in this mint-green skirt suit from Thom Browne while doing press for her movie "Reality" in 2023. "She either needs a better stylist or better style lol whomever is making these decisions is struggling," one Reddit user said of Sweeney, to which another fan agreed: "Yeah a lot of people are commenting on the fit of the clothing, but I feel like a lot of the colors are off ... Some of these other colors are doing nothing for her." We're with them on this.
Sydney Sweeney's leggy bridal look was... something
At the 2024 "Immaculate" world premiere during South by Southwest in Texas, Sydney Sweeney showed up as a runaway bride in a lacy Richard Quinn dress with an off-shoulder neckline and a daring thigh-high slit. She paired it with lace stockings and classic white heels, and sported a chic bob. Unfortunately, her legs weren't looking as immaculate as Sweeney and her stylist Molly Dickson had aimed for; as one Reddit user put it, "Hate the lace stockings." Another wrote, "This is wayyyy too bridal/costumey for me."
Her cropped suit didn't flatter Sydney Sweeney's frame
The proportions are just not proportioning. Here, Sydney Sweeney was captured leaving a boxing gym in New York City while clad in a vintage gray cropped jacket-and-shorts suit from Alaïa's 1988 Spring/Summer collection. As chic and stylish as her ensemble is, the cropped jacket and high-waisted shorts threw off her proportions, making the "Euphoria" star look shorter. She completed the look with sheer tights that showed off her legs, black sunglasses, a mini handbag, and lace-up heels from Jimmy Choo, but a longer jacket would have created a more flattering silhouette overall.