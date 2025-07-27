Sydney Sweeney's Flirty Behavior At Bezos-Sánchez Wedding Caused Quite The Stir
Sydney Sweeney was among the high-profile guests at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding weekend in Venice, joining a roster of Hollywood A-listers and eligible bachelors such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Brady. The "Euphoria" star had fans buzzing with excitement when she was photographed on a leisurely walk with newly single Orlando Bloom the morning after the exclusive soirée. They were joined by Brady, who was reportedly seen chatting up and shooting his shot with Sweeney during the lavish reception the night before. Despite the dating rumors, a source told TMZ that the blonde bombshell remains very much single after splitting from her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, in 2023.
We consulted Amy Prenner, a communications expert and founder of The Prenner Group, on how rubbing elbows with Hollywood's most eligible bachelors can help boost Sweeney's image. "Being spotted out with other single celebrities ... can be a good thing for someone like Sydney Sweeney," said Prenner. "Those photos keep her in the spotlight and remind people she's part of Hollywood's inner circle." She added, "It's not just about romance; it's about staying relevant and showing she's connected to other influential people."
Eyewitnesses claimed that "The White Lotus" actor had all the single guys vying for her attention at Bezos and Sánchez's wedding bash. When it comes to dating in the spotlight, the PR expert stressed that it can be a delicate balancing act. "My advice? Keep things as private as possible in the beginning — pick places that aren't swarming with paparazzi and lean on friends you trust to make introductions," Prenner suggested. "At the end of the day, people appreciate authenticity, so don't be afraid to live your life. Just remember, you can control the narrative and protect your privacy, even when the world is watching."
Why was Sweeney at Bezos and Sánchez's wedding?
Speaking to The Times in May 2025, Sydney Sweeney confirmed that she and her producer-fiancé Jonathan Davino had called off their engagement after five years as a couple. "I'm learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I'm loving it," the actor gushed. An insider from People claimed that Sweeney had backed out of the wedding after having second thoughts about settling down so soon. "They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off," the source said of Sweeney. Contrary to rumors that she cheated on her fiancé with her co-star Glen Powell, the insider stressed, "They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she [Sydney] just wants to focus on her career right now." (See also: How Sydney Sweeney really feels about those Glen Powell cheating rumors.)
As for why Sweeney was at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding? Page Six reported that the actor is in talks to star in an upcoming big screen project to be produced by Bezos' Amazon MGM Studios. A source noted that while Sweeney has no personal ties to the newlyweds, she showed up out of courtesy "to the boss just like in the old days of Hollywood," and simply because she was invited. There was also speculation that she's planning to launch her own lingerie business with backing from investors connected to Bezos. "Explains why she was at the wedding I guess," one Reddit user wrote. Another gave Sweeney props for being a "hustler." "People can hate her all they want but I respect her game. She's really out there to lady boss. Werk."