Sydney Sweeney's Flirty Behavior At Bezos-Sánchez Wedding Caused Quite The Stir

Sydney Sweeney was among the high-profile guests at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding weekend in Venice, joining a roster of Hollywood A-listers and eligible bachelors such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Brady. The "Euphoria" star had fans buzzing with excitement when she was photographed on a leisurely walk with newly single Orlando Bloom the morning after the exclusive soirée. They were joined by Brady, who was reportedly seen chatting up and shooting his shot with Sweeney during the lavish reception the night before. Despite the dating rumors, a source told TMZ that the blonde bombshell remains very much single after splitting from her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, in 2023.

We consulted Amy Prenner, a communications expert and founder of The Prenner Group, on how rubbing elbows with Hollywood's most eligible bachelors can help boost Sweeney's image. "Being spotted out with other single celebrities ... can be a good thing for someone like Sydney Sweeney," said Prenner. "Those photos keep her in the spotlight and remind people she's part of Hollywood's inner circle." She added, "It's not just about romance; it's about staying relevant and showing she's connected to other influential people."

Eyewitnesses claimed that "The White Lotus" actor had all the single guys vying for her attention at Bezos and Sánchez's wedding bash. When it comes to dating in the spotlight, the PR expert stressed that it can be a delicate balancing act. "My advice? Keep things as private as possible in the beginning — pick places that aren't swarming with paparazzi and lean on friends you trust to make introductions," Prenner suggested. "At the end of the day, people appreciate authenticity, so don't be afraid to live your life. Just remember, you can control the narrative and protect your privacy, even when the world is watching."