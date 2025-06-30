What Celebs Are Saying About Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez's Wedding Weekend
Although Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos gave us damning evidence that their engagement was on the rocks, the betrothed couple is now officially husband and wife. The pair got hitched in a private ceremony in Venice, Italy, on June 27. The Amazon founder spent a humble $50 million on the nuptials and seemingly invited every A-lister the couple could think of. The star-studded guest list, which was leaked before the wedding, included the likes of Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey, and much of the Kardashian clan. All were dripped out in the fashion industry's finest, although Nicki Swift was still able to round up a list of the worst-dressed attendees.
At the same time, the ceremony became a political affair, with protestors flooding Venice with torches and pitchforks (homemade signs that denounced the billionaire), as they shouted "Bezos, f*** off! Out of our lagoon!" per CNN. Italian natives weren't alone in criticizing the high-profile, matrimonial extravaganza; many celebrities who were not present at the wedding made their feelings about Bezos and Sanchez known, and they didn't hold back.
Charlize Theron says Bezos-Sanchez wedding attendees 'suck'
Although it seemed like Hollywood was deserted for the weekend, one celebrity was busy hosting an event on the Universal Studios backlot. Actor Charlize Theron hosted her fifth annual block party for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, a non-profit organization that supports the health and safety of young people of South Africa. Commencing the event, the South African native made a speech, which involved a not-so-subtle dig at Jeff Bezos and his wedding guests. "I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding," she said, per The Hollywood Reporter. "But that's OK because they suck and we're cool."
Users on X, formerly Twitter, had mixed reviews about Theron taking aim at the billionaire. "She's jealous nobody cares about her," one person wrote. In defense of "The Old Guard" star, another said, "She's not wrong." It was hard to tell whether Theron was joking, since she has a sharp wit about her, but if she was laying bare her true feelings about the nuptials, she certainly wasn't alone.
Katie Couric comes for Lauren Sanchez's 'tacky' wedding dress
Katie Couric wasn't too shy to blast Lauren Sanchez, not for her hundreds of attendees, like Charlize Theron, but for her fashion sense. Sanchez's dated wedding dress generated a heaping spoonful of buzz after she made it on the cover of Vogue. Former President John F. Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, posted one of the photos from the Vogue shoot to his Instagram — a post that has since been deleted — which motivated Couric to throw in her two cents about the style of the Dolce & Gabbana gown. "Welcome to the eighties—when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled," she wrote in the comment section of Schlossberg's post, per TMZ. "Apparently tacky is back."
The journalist's remarks were not supported by much of the public, who took to X to share their disappointment in Couric. "Forever reaching to be relevant after leaving the Today Show," one user opined. Others wrote that Couric was simply projecting her anger because she wasn't invited to the wedding. Though someone did come to her defense, saying, "The dress is tacky and outdated. Katie is not wrong."
Jenna Bush Hager says she would 'hate' all the wedding fanfare
Fellow journalist Jenna Bush Hager's remarks were slightly tamer, as she spoke about the Bezos-Sanchez wedding on "Today with Jenna & Friends" a day before they walked down the aisle. Hager shared her concerns about the way the media has exhausted the matrimonial coverage. The NBC anchor told guest Maria Shriver that "I personally would hate" the publicity, citing the press, the public, and the protests alike. "Because... they're celebrating their love," she added, seemingly suggesting that the intense spotlight has drowned the romance of the event.
Hager's own wedding was a bit of a spectacle, and a revelation into her lavish life, with a 200-person guest list when she tied the knot with Henry Hager in 2008. However, Hager remembered on "Jenna & Friends" that one of her biggest concerns was a lack of privacy. "We did it in my parents' backyard in Crawford, Texas, where nobody could be except for the people we love," the daughter of former President George W. Bush told Shriver. Still, Hager added, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos seemingly don't mind all the pomp and circumstance.
Mia Farrow's Mackenzie Scott Instagram post is telling of what she thinks about Bezos
Then there were some celebrities who indirectly threw shade at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, like Mia Farrow. The "Rosemary's Baby" actor took to Instagram to praise Mackenzie Scott, who — as Farrow noted — is Bezos' ex-wife and the mother of his children. "How awesome is MacKenzie Scott!" Farrow wrote in her post. "As of mid-December 2024, she had given a total of $19.3 billion to over 1600 charitable organizations." After a 25-year marriage, Scott and Bezos divorced in 2019, with Scott receiving a portion of Bezos' fortune in the process. She has since vowed to relinquish much of her wealth to philanthropic ventures through her charity, Yield Giving, which, as Farrow stated in her post, has donated over $19 billion.
Other A-listers chimed in under the post. Olivia Munn commented, "Truly incredible," while Rosanna Arquette wrote, "She's a force of humanity and good." Among the nearly 30,000 "likes" on the post were from a few other celebrities, like Sarah Jessica Parker, Mandy Moore, and Katie Holmes, showing their support for Scott.
Rosie O'Donnell didn't hold her criticisms back
Actor and comedian Rosie O'Donnell has been particularly outspoken about her apparent disdain for Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos. She wrote a 25-stanza poem on her Substack, titled "Jeff's Wedding," where she seemingly condemned Bezos and Hollywood's elite for their uber-lavish celebrations. "It turned my stomach/Seeing all these billionaires/Gathering in the gross excess of it all/The show of it," she wrote. Later in the poem, O'Donnell called Sanchez a "fake fem bot" and said that Bezos "sold his soul" when he married her. The "A League of Their Own" actor even included what appears to be a before-and-after of Sanchez's seemingly new face work, after undergoing plastic surgery.
She posted a snippet of her Substack post on her Instagram, where she has also articulated her feelings about the couple with plenty more posts. In one Instagram post, O'Donnell shared a tweet from X, formerly Twitter, which read, "Jeff Bezos paid 50m for his wedding and gave his new wife over 50m in jewelry while people here are losing their Medicaid and SNAP benefits just so he can get a hug tax cut. It's disgusting and just wrong." O'Donnell simply wrote in the caption: "Truth."