What Celebs Are Saying About Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez's Wedding Weekend

Although Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos gave us damning evidence that their engagement was on the rocks, the betrothed couple is now officially husband and wife. The pair got hitched in a private ceremony in Venice, Italy, on June 27. The Amazon founder spent a humble $50 million on the nuptials and seemingly invited every A-lister the couple could think of. The star-studded guest list, which was leaked before the wedding, included the likes of Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey, and much of the Kardashian clan. All were dripped out in the fashion industry's finest, although Nicki Swift was still able to round up a list of the worst-dressed attendees.

At the same time, the ceremony became a political affair, with protestors flooding Venice with torches and pitchforks (homemade signs that denounced the billionaire), as they shouted "Bezos, f*** off! Out of our lagoon!" per CNN. Italian natives weren't alone in criticizing the high-profile, matrimonial extravaganza; many celebrities who were not present at the wedding made their feelings about Bezos and Sanchez known, and they didn't hold back.