The Absolute Worst-Dressed Attendees At Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos' Wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding invitation was a harbinger of the apparel apocalypse that was about to hit Venice, Italy, where the couple decided to spend three days celebrating their union with an assemblage of celebrity guests. Much like the invite, many of the attendees' outfits didn't exactly look luxurious — they weren't what you'd expect to see at a wedding with an estimated $50 million price tag.

The low-end wedding invitation was something a teen might have made in computer class circa 1999 with its smattering of butterfly, dragonfly, and bird clipart. Bezos and Sánchez ever so graciously asked their guests not to bring gifts, allowing them to spend more of their wedding budgets on their ensembles. Unfortunately, it seemed like said guests took a look at photos of Sánchez's ever-growing collection of inappropriate apparel and decided that the best way to get in her good graces was to garb themselves in similarly gaudy clothing. Meanwhile, many social media users were disgusted with the stars' displays of decadence during a time when so many are struggling to make ends meet. It was also pointed out that the event wasn't a great argument for the rich needing those massive tax breaks that they keep getting. "If Jeff Bezos can afford to rent Venice for a $50 million wedding, he can afford to pay his fair share in taxes," Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote on X.

Bezos, Sánchez, and their deep-pocketed guests might as well send more of their wealth the government's way, as they have definitively proved that their money is going to waste on trying to buy taste.