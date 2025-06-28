Lauren Sanchez's Dated Wedding Dress Is Her Most Buttoned-Up Look Yet (Literally)
In an intimate wedding that included 200 guests in a foreign country, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos were married on June 27, 2025, in Venice, Italy. (The "intimate" word comes from Sanchez herself, when she described her nuptials to Vogue.) The one-time Fox News entertainment reporter and her new husband, the billionaire founder of Amazon, were engaged in May 2023.
Wedding details were supposed to be private, but the couple had no shortage of leaked information, turning the event into a bit of a spectacle. From Sanchez's bachelorette party that turned into a fashion crime scene, to her reported ironclad prenup with Bezos, their legal union was all about exposure — except, ironically enough, when it came to the bride's usual skin-revealing fashion sense.
While the gown was figure-hugging in a mermaid silhouette, even Ariel showed more cleavage while brushing her hair with a fork. With a row of tiny buttons that ran from knees to neck, Sanchez was fully covered up — quite rare for the woman who seems to take a special interest in showing off her ample assets.
Where has all the cleavage gone?
Dressed in Italian lace and silk chiffon, Lauren Sanchez said "I do" to her beau Jeff Bezos in a dress with 180 buttons that were hand-covered in silk. The neckline was a far cry from the white gown she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party just four months earlier, where the shape of the gown was similar, but showed off a generous amount of décolletage — one of the many busty outfits in her arsenal that surely had Bezos drooling.
If you think Sanchez's wedding dress looks a little dated, it's an accurate assessment. The former "So You Think You Can Dance" host was inspired by a wedding gown worn by Sophia Loren in a movie released in 1958 called "Houseboat." While Loren's Hollywood dress was made by a costume department, Sanchez's was a masterpiece custom-crafted by designer label Dolce & Gabbana, a creation that had over 1900 hours of manpower behind it.
"It is a departure from what people expect, from what I expect," she told Vogue. "But it's very much me." She also confessed it's the first glam gown in her extensive wardrobe where her cleavage isn't exposed to daylight or the spotlight.