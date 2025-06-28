Lauren Sanchez's Dated Wedding Dress Is Her Most Buttoned-Up Look Yet (Literally)

In an intimate wedding that included 200 guests in a foreign country, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos were married on June 27, 2025, in Venice, Italy. (The "intimate" word comes from Sanchez herself, when she described her nuptials to Vogue.) The one-time Fox News entertainment reporter and her new husband, the billionaire founder of Amazon, were engaged in May 2023.

Wedding details were supposed to be private, but the couple had no shortage of leaked information, turning the event into a bit of a spectacle. From Sanchez's bachelorette party that turned into a fashion crime scene, to her reported ironclad prenup with Bezos, their legal union was all about exposure — except, ironically enough, when it came to the bride's usual skin-revealing fashion sense.

While the gown was figure-hugging in a mermaid silhouette, even Ariel showed more cleavage while brushing her hair with a fork. With a row of tiny buttons that ran from knees to neck, Sanchez was fully covered up — quite rare for the woman who seems to take a special interest in showing off her ample assets.

