Tragic Details About Mad Men Star January Jones
January Jones found her place in Hollywood, but the journey wasn't always smooth. The "Mad Men" star has had to navigate tricky personal and professional situations all while withstanding public scrutiny. From handling pregnancy as a single woman amid intense speculation about her baby daddy to facing open criticism from her peers, Jones has had to learn the delicate balance of protecting her privacy while being a public figure.
At the same time, she believes in using her personal struggles to raise awareness about issues that might be considered taboo, like perimenopause. In December 2025, Jones took to social media to share her experience with the hormonal shifts she had started to face. "I haven't been officially diagnosed, but I think I have the perimenopause," she said in an Instagram video. She candidly addressed the mood swings and the mental state she had been in. "[I'm] just in a much darker place of late," she said.
She continued, "I don't have great impulse control anymore... and I feel a lot of rage." Despite the negative feelings, Jones expressed compassion for herself as she navigated these rough waters. While she is notoriously private, the actor has shown similar vulnerability about her health struggles. Jones has a lot to be thankful for, but her life hasn't been picture-perfect.
January Jones lives with a rare disorder
In December 2025, January Jones revealed she suffers from misophonia, a disorder that causes intense physiological responses to everyday sounds like chewing and breathing. "The Last Man On Earth" actor explained that she has always had it and that she was unable to find anything that helped it. "My whole life. And it's gotten progressively worse over the years," she said in an Instagram video. She used her brother-in-law's eating habits to explain one of her big triggers.
"I have talked to him about this many times, and he seems to think it's funny to eat chips around me now, because it's an ongoing joke to see what happens and see what I do," she explained. While she joked about the situation, she touched on an important issue surrounding misophonia. The disorder is often dismissed as a quirk, which can cause delays in seeking treatment. "The idea that this is a thing that someone is choosing to be annoyed by, is, on its face, patently absurd," psychologist Zach Rosenthal told The New York Times in 2022.
That feeling was reflected in the comments section of Jones' post, with a user pointing out that people's ignorance makes it worse. "I see her struggle more with the teasing rather than the actual diagnosis," the user wrote. Others shared firsthand experience. "A lot of people in my life think my misophonia is melodramatic or something I need to just 'get over,'" another netizen shared, illustrating the skepticism that surrounds the disorder.
She has faced intense scrutiny about her son's father
When she announced her pregnancy in April 2011, January Jones wasn't in a relationship. "She's really looking forward to this new chapter in her life as a single mom," a source told People. Because of the circumstances and the secrecy around her pregnancy, rumors about the identity of the father of Jones' baby spread like wildfire. She tried hard to keep her personal life out of the tabloids, refusing to answer repeated questions from the press. "That's my son's business. It's not the public's business," she told The New York Times in 2013.
Jones remained steadfast in her conviction and never revealed who fathered Xander, who turned 13 in 2025. But that didn't keep people from speculating. Some were positive that Xander was born from Jones' rumored relationship with Bobby Flay, while others have guessed the father is her ex, Jason Sudeikis, from whom she split at the beginning of 2011. The most enduring rumors point to a relationship she had with a colleague while shooting "X-Men: First Class" in late 2010.
Director Matthew Vaughn is at the top of the list. This would mean Jones had an affair with Vaughn, who has been married to Claudia Schiffer since 2002, which might explain why she chose to join the list of stars who kept their baby daddies a secret. Vaughn denied he was the father through his lawyer at the time. Attempting to protect her young son from such intense gossip couldn't have been easy for Jones.
January Jones despises how she got her start
When she was 17, January Jones' mother took her to a talent agency in Nebraska in hopes of giving her daughter a productive outlet for her teenage outbursts. A year later, she moved to New York to pursue a modeling career. It was nothing like she had imagined. "You're like an object. They move you around. And I felt like, God, I'm miserable. I hate modeling," she told GQ in 2009.
Jones didn't grow up dreaming of a career in the entertainment industry. She was a small-town girl from South Dakota who wanted to become a meteorologist or a marine biologist. "I didn't see an ocean until I was like sixteen. But you're always fascinated with things that aren't tangible," she told Vanity Fair in 2009. Acting didn't cross her mind. She hadn't even ever been in a high school play. "I didn't want to be out there for criticism or whatever. I was always kind of shy," she said.
However, the modeling world introduced her to the idea of acting. "Several people told me, you're not really model-y but you've got a great personality," she said in the Vanity Fair interview. Given how much she hated modeling, she figured she didn't have much to lose and decided to take the plunge. "I left the agency and then — very quickly — decided to go to L.A. and try acting. Without any training," she told GQ. It wasn't an easy path, but she found her passion.
She has been deemed difficult to work with
Hollywood has no shortage of big egos, but some are deemed more warranted than others. In the case of January Jones, she wasn't always considered big enough of a star to be so-called difficult. That is supposedly why some people don't want to work with Jones. In 2011, Zach Galifianakis shared a brutal opinion of the "Mad Men" star after she told ShortList that he was "the most naturally funny man" she knew.
Galifianakis wasn't flattered. "That's really funny because, if I remember correctly, she and I were very rude to each other," he told the magazine in response. He recalled running into her at a party when she asked him to sit with her. But after about 10 minutes, Jones asked him to leave. "So I say, 'January, you are an actress in a show and everybody's going to forget about you in a few years, so f***ing be nice,' and I got up and left. And she thinks that's funny?" he said. Ouch.
The "Hangover" star wasn't the only one. Jones' first onscreen son, Jared Gilmore, warned the actor replacing him about her. "Be careful around January [Jones]. She's not as approachable as the others ... Everyone else is so nice," he told TV Guide in 2011. Not everyone agrees that Jones is difficult or has a big ego, though. "She's a sweetheart," her "Mad Men" costar, John Slattery, told E! News, arguing that Jones' character likely influenced Gilmore's perception of her.
January Jones never found the right partner
During her time in the spotlight, January Jones has had a string of relationships, some confirmed, some rumored, and all short-lived. Some allegedly involved married men, like the aforementioned relationships with Matthew Vaughn and Bobby Flay. Others involved other drama, like when Ashton Kutcher accused Jones of cheating with Bruce Willis (which she denied).
Jones' last known boyfriend was "The Bachelor" alum Nick Viall, though she said the extent of their relationship was just a few dates around 2018. Since then, she has dedicated her time exclusively to work and her son. However, she admitted she would have liked to have found her one, recognizing that there would be trade-offs in either scenario. "Something else would suffer if a relationship came along. Yes, I'm willing to make that sacrifice for the right relationship," she told Red magazine in 2017.
While Jones noted that her life was fulfilling as a single woman, she emphasized it wasn't by design. "It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room. Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it," she said. Ultimately, she focused on the bright side of raising her son alone. "He doesn't have a male person in his life saying 'don't cry' or 'you throw like a girl'. All those sh***y things dads accidentally do," she said.