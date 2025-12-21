Erika Kirk Seemingly Does Usha Vance Dirty At AmFest 2025 & People Are Firing Off Warnings
Erika Kirk's recent reference to JD Vance has social media taking up for his wife, Usha Vance. Erika, who is the widow of Charlie Kirk, made headlines when she officially endorsed JD while headlining a conference for Turning Point USA, the conservative company she now leads since Charlie's shocking death. In a clip of the event, which has since gone viral, Erika says, "We are going to get my husband's friend, JD Vance, elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible" (via Fox News). However, Erika's turnabout on JD, after previously sidestepping the question, isn't what has the internet fuming. Instead, they've latched on to her nonchalant comment about their viral hug.
During a different portion of the conference, Erika jabbed at journalist Joy Reid, who has been openly critical of her, by joking that she'd give her a hug similar to the one she gave JD. "You also learn some unexpected things, like the fact that Joy Reid probably needs a really, really good hug," said Erika (via Fox News). "And honestly, I'm here for it if she needs it. I've got a good hug for you, good hug for you." Clearly referencing the intimate hug she shared with the vice president in November, which involved her cradling the back of his head during the exchange, Erika added, "I'll even touch the back of your head."
While Erika may have felt that joking about the hug would help to diffuse the criticism swirling around it, social media doesn't appear to appreciate her humor.
Social media rushes to Usha's defense
Social media isn't here for Erika Kirk making light of her controversial hug with JD Vance, mostly for Usha Vance's sake. On X, several users expressed their displeasure about Erika's nonchalant remarks concerning the hug. One user, for example, reposted Erika's comment, adding, "Usha, you in danger, girl." A second user went a step further by suggesting that Usha should keep Erika and JD separated. "It's probably not going to be possible for Usha to do so but she should really keep her husband away from this woman," they wrote, adding, "If you see Usha and Vance on the rocks before Trump's term is over you already know what the play is."
While Erika has yet to respond to the internet's latest round of criticism regarding herself and JD, she previously addressed her detractors during an interview with Megyn Kelly. "Whoever is hating on a hug needs a hug themselves," she said. "I will give you a free hug anytime you want a hug." She continued, "My love language is touch, if you will." Erika also revealed that the hug took place after an "emotional video" about Charlie played on stage. "They just played the emotional video. ... I'm starting to cry. [JD] says, 'He's so proud of you,' and I say 'God bless you,' and I touch the back of his head. ... If you want to take that out of context, go right ahead."