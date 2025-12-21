Erika Kirk Seemingly Does Usha Vance Dirty At AmFest 2025 & People Are Firing Off Warnings

Erika Kirk's recent reference to JD Vance has social media taking up for his wife, Usha Vance. Erika, who is the widow of Charlie Kirk, made headlines when she officially endorsed JD while headlining a conference for Turning Point USA, the conservative company she now leads since Charlie's shocking death. In a clip of the event, which has since gone viral, Erika says, "We are going to get my husband's friend, JD Vance, elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible" (via Fox News). However, Erika's turnabout on JD, after previously sidestepping the question, isn't what has the internet fuming. Instead, they've latched on to her nonchalant comment about their viral hug.

During a different portion of the conference, Erika jabbed at journalist Joy Reid, who has been openly critical of her, by joking that she'd give her a hug similar to the one she gave JD. "You also learn some unexpected things, like the fact that Joy Reid probably needs a really, really good hug," said Erika (via Fox News). "And honestly, I'm here for it if she needs it. I've got a good hug for you, good hug for you." Clearly referencing the intimate hug she shared with the vice president in November, which involved her cradling the back of his head during the exchange, Erika added, "I'll even touch the back of your head."

While Erika may have felt that joking about the hug would help to diffuse the criticism swirling around it, social media doesn't appear to appreciate her humor.