JD Vance & Erika Kirk's Painfully Awkward Behavior At AmFest 2025 Says It All

Erika Kirk could not stop talking about JD Vance at the 2025 AmericaFest event in Phoenix. A few days after she endorsed him as the next president, there was an awkward moment when the Turning Point USA CEO sat down with surprise guest Nicki Minaj. The rapper had high praise for members of the Trump administration, but put her foot in her mouth when talking about the Veep. "Role models like the assassin, JD Vance, our vice president," Minaj said before realizing she had described Vance as an "assassin" to Charlie Kirk's widow, whose husband was assassinated. Fortunately for everyone in attendance, Erika was able to laugh off the ill-advised word choice.

Olivier Touron / Getty Images

The awkwardness officially reached levels of cringe when Vance came onto the stage after Minaj. He delivered an impassioned speech to the crowd. "So if you love America, if you want all of us to be richer, stronger, safer, and prouder, you have a home on this team," the vice president said, per Fox News. Prior to the speech, Vance seemed determined to not recreate the intimate hug he shared with Erika at a Turning Point USA in October that immediately sparked affair rumors.

This time around, Vance had his arms raised while the crowd cheered him on, and Erika made her way across the stage to greet him. Looking to keep it casual, JD opted for a high five, which Erika took before bringing it in for a hug. The Veep wisely kept his distance and made the hug short and sweet as he patted Charlie's widow on the back. Maybe JD was extra diligent about the optics of their greeting after hearing what Erika said about their previous hug earlier at AmFest.