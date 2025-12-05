Erika Kirk Can't Stop Yapping About JD Vance (Usha, Just Sell The Ring)

Erika Kirk has transformed herself rapidly in a short amount of time from beauty queen and entrepreneur to Christian podcaster and influencer. Ever since the shocking death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, she has taken over his role at Turning Point USA and appeared at various events to spread his message. Some online skeptics think she might want to take over another role as well — one that Usha Vance currently holds.

On December 3, 2025, Erika was one of the mainstage speakers at the annual New York Times DealBook Summit, an event featuring influential personalities discussing trends and issues of the day. Interviewed by Andrew Ross Sorkin, she spoke about everything from her husband's famous debating style to her life as a widow to the reasons she forgives Charlie's killer. But when the topic turned to the next presidential election, things got even more interesting. Sorkin asked (per YouTube), "JD Vance — is he the person you plan to ultimately support for 2028?" Erika smiled broadly as she replied, "He's a dear friend. My husband and him were good friends. ...I do have to say, yes, we adore JD and my husband was very vocal about endorsing him." The new CEO quickly went on to say she preferred to focus on appreciating Donald Trump's victory rather than look to the future, but her reaction didn't escape viewers who read more into her reaction.

Erika Kirk says she would gladly support the idea of JD Vance as the presidential candidate in 2028, calling him a dear friend. She notes that Charlie Kirk has backed Vance ever since his first Senate run. She adds that they truly adore JD. pic.twitter.com/J7gFKJvx2L — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) December 4, 2025

On X, formerly Twitter, a commenter noted, "The way she smiles after JD Vance's name is said..." Another remarked, "Will she replace Usha Vance before or after the election?" Other cynics found Erika's show of grief unconvincing, adding fuel to the murmurs that she and the vice president might be something more than friends.