Brigitte Bardot, Former French Actress And Animal Activist, Dead At 91
Brigitte Bardot, iconic actor and controversial public figure, died at 91 on December 28, CNN has reported. Bardot leaves behind a son, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier, whom she shared with her second husband, actor Jacques Charrier. Bardot and Jacques were married from 1959 to 1963. The "Les novices" actor was also married to Roger Vadim from 1952 to 1957 and Gunter Sachs from 1966 to 1969. In 1992, she married her fourth husband, Bernard d'Ormale, to whom she was still married at the time of her death.
Her foundation released a statement following the news, writing, "The Brigitte Bardot Foundation pays tribute to the memory of an exceptional woman who gave everything and gave up everything for a world more respectful of animals." The statement did not confirm the cause of death. In light of Bardot's passing, the public has been looking back at her life both in and out of the spotlight. Bardot was born in Paris, France, on September 28, 1934, and by 15, she was featured on the cover of "Elle" in her home country. That was just the beginning of her career.
Brigitte Bardot faced the spotlight and scandal
Soon entering the world of movies and becoming known as a sex symbol, Brigitte Bardot appeared in 1956's "And God Created Woman," 1962's "A Very Private Affair," and 1965's "Viva Maria!," among others. However, in 1973, Bardot retired. "The majority of great actresses met tragic ends," she told The Guardian in 2019. "When I said goodbye to this job, to this life of opulence and glitter, images and adoration, the quest to be desired, I was saving my life." 50 years after retiring, Bardot was name-dropped in songs from two of the most popular artists of the 2020s: "Red Wine Supernova" by Chappell Roan and "Lacy" by Olivia Rodrigo.
While Bardot stepped away from the spotlight, she didn't stop making headlines. The star was known for being "outrageous, outspoken and controversial," according to The Guardian. For instance, along with being known for her scandalous beliefs and questionable behavior, NBC News reported in 2019 that the French island of Reunion was filing legal action against Bardot over a letter she'd written that used racist terms to decry the island's citizens over what she deemed animal abuse.
While Bardot didn't seem keen on changing her ways, she was hesitant to allow a film to be made about her. "A film about my life? But I'm not dead!" she said in 2010, via Express. "They wouldn't dare do it without talking to me. If they do sparks will fly." She later gave her blessing for a biographical series to be made about her, which was released in 2023. She was also open to being the subject of the 2025 documentary "Bardot," which she narrated and was interviewed for.