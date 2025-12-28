Brigitte Bardot, Former French Actress And Animal Activist, Dead At 91

Soon entering the world of movies and becoming known as a sex symbol, Brigitte Bardot appeared in 1956's "And God Created Woman," 1962's "A Very Private Affair," and 1965's "Viva Maria!," among others. However, in 1973, Bardot retired. "The majority of great actresses met tragic ends," she told The Guardian in 2019. "When I said goodbye to this job, to this life of opulence and glitter, images and adoration, the quest to be desired, I was saving my life." 50 years after retiring, Bardot was name-dropped in songs from two of the most popular artists of the 2020s: "Red Wine Supernova" by Chappell Roan and "Lacy" by Olivia Rodrigo.

While Bardot stepped away from the spotlight, she didn't stop making headlines. The star was known for being "outrageous, outspoken and controversial," according to The Guardian. For instance, along with being known for her scandalous beliefs and questionable behavior, NBC News reported in 2019 that the French island of Reunion was filing legal action against Bardot over a letter she'd written that used racist terms to decry the island's citizens over what she deemed animal abuse.

While Bardot didn't seem keen on changing her ways, she was hesitant to allow a film to be made about her. "A film about my life? But I'm not dead!" she said in 2010, via Express. "They wouldn't dare do it without talking to me. If they do sparks will fly." She later gave her blessing for a biographical series to be made about her, which was released in 2023. She was also open to being the subject of the 2025 documentary "Bardot," which she narrated and was interviewed for.