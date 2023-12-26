What's The Real Meaning Of Lacy By Olivia Rodrigo? Here's What We Think

Olivia Rodrigo's highly anticipated second album arrived in September 2023 and there are several standout tracks, including the heartfelt song "Lacy."

When Rodrigo released her second album, "Guts," it marked a new chapter in her life. With the same teenage angst, heartbreak, and even some happy moments from her first album "Guts" continued with these themes in a more mature light. She told Rolling Stone, "This album encapsulates growing up and figuring yourself out in the world, and the awkwardness of that." She added, "I feel myself growing leaps and bounds." Rodrigo's maturity is clear throughout the album, especially on the track "Lacy."

The melodic and soft-tone song that is "Lacy" is truly unlike anything Rodrigo has done and has easily become a fan favorite, even for the musician herself. When appearing on NPR's Tiny Desk series, she revealed how the song came to be and where it stands on her rankings. She said, "I took a poetry class last year at USC, and I wrote this poem as one of my homework assignments that I really loved." She continued, "It was the first time I'd ever written a song by taking a full sheet of lyrics and putting a melody to it, and it turned out to be one of my favorite songs on the record." Although fans know how she created "Lacy," many may not be familiar with the meaning behind the lyrics.