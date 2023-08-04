What's The Real Meaning Of Vampire By Olivia Rodrigo? Here's What We Think

Here's what we think Olivia Rodrigo's heartbreaking single "Vampire" means. If you're a fan of pop music, then you're no stranger to the meteoric rise of the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star within the entertainment sphere. Over the course of two years, Rodrigo has tugged at the heartstrings of music listeners with her hit singles "Deja Vu" and "Drivers License." In addition to her musical and lyrical prowess, the young talent has achieved massive feats with her debut album "Sour," which dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks and earned three Grammy awards.

In June, Rodrigo closed her "sour" music chapter and embarked on a new music era by releasing her track "Vampire," and announcing the release date for "Guts," her second studio album. "I am writing today to let you guys know that my sophomore album 'GUTS' is coming out September 8th," she wrote in a letter to fans (via Pop Base). "I made the bulk of this album during my 19th year on this earth, a year that for me was filled with lots of confusion, mistakes, awkwardness and good old fashioned teen angst." With "Vampire" setting the stage for her into her highly anticipated sophomore offering, we wanted to look deeper into the song's meaning and lyrical content.