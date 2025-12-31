The Troubled Children Of Famous Reality TV Stars

It's tough to grow up in the spotlight. Just ask child actors, or kids who happen to be born to iconic Hollywood stars. But when you add the element of reality television, you have a group of children who grew up with cameras in their homes filming their every move, which takes things to a whole new level.

After nearly three decades of reality television being mainstream entertainment, we have a generation of young adults who have matured in front of our eyes. Some have turned out all right and even landed reality shows of their own, like the children of Bravo celebrities who are now starring on "Next Gen: NYC." Ariana Biermann, whose mother starred on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and her own spinoff, "Don't Be Tardy," told Bustle that she actually felt weird once the cameras stopped rolling, explaining, "A part of my life was missing [not being on TV]. I've done this for so long!"

Sadly, some children of reality television stars don't find living in front of the camera quite as easy. From the children of "Real Housewives" to kids whose families were so interesting they landed their own show like "Chrisley Knows Best" and "19 Kids and Counting," we're taking a look at troubled kids from the reality TV world.