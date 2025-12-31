Karoline Leavitt Slams Vanity Fair's Up Close Look At Her Face & It's As Petty As It Gets

Karoline Leavitt had a pointed response to the unflattering close-up pics Vanity Fair published earlier this month. In preparation for New Year's Eve, Leavitt was seated in a salon chair getting her blond touched up on December 30. Her hairdresser took a quick video of the press secretary and posted it to her Instagram Stories with a message for all those who had bashed how Leavitt looked in the VF photospread. "Hey @vanityfair this is unfiltered + unedited .. Natural w/no makeup & beautiful as can be," the hairdresser wrote in a caption over the vid. Clearly agreeing with the sentiment and hoping to amplify the message to her followers, Leavitt reposted the clip to her own Instagram Stories. Even though the look in the video complemented Leavitt's face more than the viral photos, her lips were still plump and embellished with a pout, and the vid may have been "unfiltered," but she still sported ample makeup

The post was a response to the Vanity Fair pics of Leavitt that showed apparent lip injection marks. On December 16, the publication offered a sneak peek on Instagram of a feature they were running on some key members of Donald Trump's administration. The first slide of the post was an extreme close-up of Leavitt's face, which was covered in cakey bronzer. In the photo, Leavitt's lips were full and puckered, and looked to have been lined with needle marks from filler injections. The pic was shared on X, where Leavitt was mercilessly roasted. "[W]hoever does her filler wants her to die bc theyre injecting dangerously close to the lip border," one user tweeted.

Afterwards, the photographer who took the picture for Vanity Fair defended the image.