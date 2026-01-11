5 Rumors About Corey Lewandowski We Can't Ignore

On March 10, 2016, former Breitbart News reporter Michelle Fields accused Corey Lewandowski of physically assaulting her while she attempted to ask Donald Trump a question at a March 8, 2016 press conference at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. "Trump acknowledged the question, but before he could answer, I was jolted backwards. Someone had grabbed me tightly by the arm and yanked me down. I almost fell to the ground, but was able to maintain my balance," she recalled in an op-ed for Breitbart News. While Fields confessed that she initially didn't know who grabbed her, she said that another reporter for The Washington Post quickly identified the aggressor as Trump's campaign manager, Lewandowski. "I quickly turned around and saw Lewandowski and Trump exiting the building together. No apology. No explanation for why he did this."

While Trump's campaign and Lewandowski vehemently denied Fields' claim, upon reviewing footage of the incident, Jupiter police officially charged Lewandowski with battery. Still, the former campaign manager maintained that he had no recollection of touching her. "I didn't know what happened, honestly, and the interaction with Michelle Fields lasted the sum total of about three seconds of my entire life. I never met her before, and the only time I've ever interacted with her is on that videotape," he told host Chris Cuomo during a CNN interview. "Three seconds may sound like a long time, but it was a brief interaction, and it wasn't memorable to me, and I'm sorry about that." In the end, Palm Beach County's state attorney, Dave Aronberg, dropped the charges. According to NPR, Aronberg admitted during a news conference that there was probable cause for the charges but ultimately said there was not enough evidence to convict Lewandowski.