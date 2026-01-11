The Tragedy Of HGTV's Jenny Marrs Is Just Sad

Jenny Marrs may have a shady side, but she has enjoyed many blessings in her life. For starters, "Fixer to Fabulous" basically landed in her lap, with HGTV reaching out to her via an email that she initially thought was spam. But she's able to fully appreciate those blessings because of all the hard times she has faced. The Marrs family is no stranger to tragedy, and many of those losses struck in a single year.

In 2025, Jenny and Dave Marrs experienced a series of heartbreaking losses, including the deaths of two family members, two friends, and a cherished pet. Right before the new year, the HGTV star looked back on the hardships they endured. "2025 was a really, really hard year for our family, yet, as I read through my prayers from 365 days ago, I see God's hand all over my life and the lives of those I love," she captioned a December 31 Instagram post. But this wasn't the only time Jenny faced difficulties.

She has gone through health issues, including infertility and chronic pain. She suffers from back pain as a result of a herniated disk. "Highly painful — I do not recommend," she wrote on Instagram. She also had an allergic reaction to synthetic mint that left lingering symptoms for months. Her lip was swollen for so long that her doctor ordered a biopsy to rule out other issues. "Sometimes we walk through really hard, really painful seasons," she wrote in an Instagram Story (via EntertainmentNow). She has learned that more than once.