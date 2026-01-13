Zohran Mamdani Scandals That Were More Than Just Rumors

In a rather strange turn of events, following Mamdani's landmark NYC mayoral win, on November 21, 2025, Zohran Mamdani met with none other than President Donald Trump. Suffice to say, Mamdani entertaining Trump's big ego wasn't on anyone's 2025 bingo card. And yet, that's exactly what happened.

As you may recall, during the race for mayor, Mamdani was none too shy about his disdain for the president. Never forget his boisterous first speech as mayor-elect wherein he called Trump out directly. "If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him," he bellowed before a room full of rowdy and raucous supporters. Likewise, the president hasn't had the nicest things to say about the newly minted mayor — often referring to him as a "communist," claiming at nearly every turn that the Democratic Socialist would effectively run the Big Apple into the ground, and even threatening to pull federal funding.

Strangely enough, the meeting — wherein both parties appeared very cordial — seemingly went off without a hitch, all while Trump's ego reached new heights. As one can imagine, some of Mamdani's supporters were less than enthused with the chummy get-together. Still, NYC's mayor was adamant that his feelings hadn't changed about Trump. "Everything that I've said in the past, I continue to believe," Mamdani said during an appearance on NBC's "Meet The Press." He added, "And that's the thing that I think is important in our politics, is that we don't shy away from where we have disagreements, but we understand what it is that brings us to that table, because I'm not coming into the Oval Office to make a point or make a stand. I'm coming in there to deliver for New Yorkers."