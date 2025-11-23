Zohran Mamdani Entertaining Donald Trump's Big Ego Wasn't On Anyone's 2025 Bingo Card

Social media users were shocked by just how much President Donald Trump enjoyed his time with incoming New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani during their first meeting at the White House on November 21. Despite having been highly critical of one another ahead of and after Mamdani's mayoral victory, the pair seemed to have a cordial, successful meeting.

However, some online commenters think that the long-time New Yorker slyly played into Trump's massive ego throughout their exchange, including a flabbergasting moment in which Trump consented to letting Mamdani call him a fascist. When a journalist asked whether Mamdani still thought Trump was a fascist, the president swooped in before the mayor-elect could say five words. "That's okay, you can just say yes," Trump told him, adding, "It's easier than explaining it. I don't mind." Mamdani then nodded and simply told the press, "Yeah."

Social media erupted over the surprising interaction between Mamdani and Trump. "His entire press conference was like a scene from a bizarre alternate reality," wrote one user on Reddit thread titled, "Donald Trump treating Zohran Mamdani like his only real son." Many netizens thought the incoming mayor was placating the president for the sake of NYC residents. "Learn to play trumps game. Be chill in his face so you can get him to leave you tf alone," commented a second user.

Meanwhile, others claimed that the otherwise shady Trump seemed weirdly enamored with Mamdani, which made a certain amount of sense to them considering Mamdani's charm and Trump's psychology. "Trump likely has admiration and also envy. Mamdani is young, good looking, charismatic, won an enormous campaign race and did so coming from almost nowhere, and he has a lot of momentum ... Trump gravitates towards all these things," wrote one Redditor. That being said, it's not like Mamdani and Trump are going to become besties.