The Shady Side Of Tiffany Trump

"Trump" is a scarlet letter of a name, one that irrevocably alters how someone lives and is perceived, and that's true for even inconspicuous family members like Tiffany Trump. The only child from Donald Trump's relationship with Marla Maples, Tiffany may have lived most of her life outside her father's sphere of influence, but her name is a heavy mass that gravity inevitably pulls into Donald's orbit.

Tiffany is rarely subject to the constant scrutiny paid to the Trump family, having grown up in California far from Donald's New York City dealings. If anything, the 31-year-old is mostly mentioned in mocking ways that emphasize her as somewhat of an afterthought in the Trump family. Donald Trump reminded everyone of this during a call-in to "Fox & Friends" on November 8, 2016. "I'm very proud of my children," said Trump. "I'm very proud, because Don and Eric and Ivanka and — you know, to a lesser extent because she just got out of school, out of college — but, uh, Tiffany, who has also been so terrific." (per Mashable).

Ultimately, despite never working for her father in any capacity (unlike the rest of her adult siblings), Tiffany has still been caught under the shade cast by the Trump name. While she's hardly as shady as her last name may imply, the media has nonetheless dug up some dirt on Donald's second-youngest child over the years.