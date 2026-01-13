The Side Of HGTV's Hilary Farr We Haven't Talked About Enough
Hilary Farr is probably best known for her work as a television personality and host on HGTV's "Love It or List It" and "Tough Love." Over the years, many fans came to love Farr for her direct, no-nonsense approach, her banter with co-host David Visentin, and even the contractors assigned to execute her vision. "I know that I don't have to be best friends with these people. I simply have to make the house work, win the day, win my points, my wins against David. That alone makes it worthwhile, she told VH1 back in 2013 about her disposition on "Love It or List It."
Beneath her ultra-professional exterior lies another side of Farr that we just haven't talked about enough. Between the less-than-glowing things she had to say about "Love It or List It" after calling it quits on the show, and her wish to break out on her own, there's a whole facet of the HGTV star that makes her a little shady. Let's get into it, shall we?
Hilary Farr said 'Love It or List It' was 'boring'
In December 2023, Hilary Farr sent shockwaves through the HGTV universe when she announced she was leaving "Love It or List It" after 19 years with the popular home design reality show. "I've given it so many years of my life," she declared during an exclusive interview with People. "It's got me through hard times. It's got the audiences through hard times ... But now it's time for me to move on and meet new challenges."
Alas, later, her reasons for exiting the show were ... shall we say, less flowery? "It was becoming boring and I don't want to be bored," she told Vulture. She added, "It felt very stale. It's a very formulaic show." Perhaps, in the end, that's why so many HGTV fans couldn't stand her.
Either way, according to communications expert Amy Prenner of The Prenner Group, who spoke exclusively with our sister site The List, Farr's admission, coupled with her rather sudden departure, reveals a side of Farr that is a bit less professional than the one she presented over the years. "Her pointed comments about the show being 'stale,' 'boring,' and 'formulaic' raise some interesting questions about how public statements can shape a professional image," Prenner said. "As someone who's worked in communications for years, I see this as a classic example of how honesty can be both a strength and a potential liability in the entertainment industry."
Hilary Farr no longer wanted to 'share' her time on a show
In the past, Hilary Farr appeared to be getting along swimmingly with her co-host David Visentin. Aside from trading friendly barbs, the relationship that Farr and Visentin shared seemed like one of mutual respect and admiration for one another. "I love the crew and I love my co-host, David. I'm doing what I love to do," she gushed during a 2015 interview with Baltimore Media Blog about starring on "Love It or List It." Some fans even mistakenly thought Farr and Visentin were married due to their tendency to bicker like an old married couple.
But in January 2022, Farr painted a slightly different picture, one that seemed to indicate that she no longer wished to share the spotlight. During an interview with Realtor.com, Farr admitted that she was happy to have her new show, "Tough Love with Hilary Farr," all to herself. "I have the full show just to deal with the issues of the homeowners, as opposed to 'Love It or List It' where the one-hour show is being shared." Ruh-roh.