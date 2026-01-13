The Side Of HGTV's Hilary Farr We Haven't Talked About Enough

In December 2023, Hilary Farr sent shockwaves through the HGTV universe when she announced she was leaving "Love It or List It" after 19 years with the popular home design reality show. "I've given it so many years of my life," she declared during an exclusive interview with People. "It's got me through hard times. It's got the audiences through hard times ... But now it's time for me to move on and meet new challenges."

Alas, later, her reasons for exiting the show were ... shall we say, less flowery? "It was becoming boring and I don't want to be bored," she told Vulture. She added, "It felt very stale. It's a very formulaic show." Perhaps, in the end, that's why so many HGTV fans couldn't stand her.

Either way, according to communications expert Amy Prenner of The Prenner Group, who spoke exclusively with our sister site The List, Farr's admission, coupled with her rather sudden departure, reveals a side of Farr that is a bit less professional than the one she presented over the years. "Her pointed comments about the show being 'stale,' 'boring,' and 'formulaic' raise some interesting questions about how public statements can shape a professional image," Prenner said. "As someone who's worked in communications for years, I see this as a classic example of how honesty can be both a strength and a potential liability in the entertainment industry."