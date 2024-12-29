Why So Many HGTV Fans Couldn't Stand Love It Or List It's Hilary Farr

Hilary Farr might've been a scene stealer on HGTV's "Love It Or List It," but not everyone was a fan of her blunt, say-it-like-you-mean-it attitude. For the unfamiliar, before Farr was done with "Love It or List It," she flaunted her sharp wit and even sharper eye for design as she attempted to convince homeowners that renovations could ease their desire to unload their property. Thanks to the show's unique premise, which had her sparring with real estate agent David Visentin, whose objective was to convince homeowners to sell, fans were given a front row seat to not only their respective expertise, but also their best attempts to ruffle each other's feathers (which happened quite frequently).

While HGTV shows may be fake to a certain degree, Farr's relationship with Visentin is definitely authentic, according to the designer. "We are who we are on that show," Farr told People in December 2023. "Think of your brother as his most obnoxious and annoying, that's David." They also have a sibling dynamic when cameras aren't rolling. "We were on a flight once. We were just talking and semi arguing. I mean, the way we do," she said, adding, "Also making each other laugh. We noticed something going on across the aisle and it was somebody actually begging the stewardess to find him a new seat because we were so obnoxious and annoying ... We're oblivious to how it is, but that's just how we are. A thing happens when we're together."

Unfortunately, Farr's relationship with HGTV fans seems more complicated — at least if you take their scathing social media comments to heart.