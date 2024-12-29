Why So Many HGTV Fans Couldn't Stand Love It Or List It's Hilary Farr
Hilary Farr might've been a scene stealer on HGTV's "Love It Or List It," but not everyone was a fan of her blunt, say-it-like-you-mean-it attitude. For the unfamiliar, before Farr was done with "Love It or List It," she flaunted her sharp wit and even sharper eye for design as she attempted to convince homeowners that renovations could ease their desire to unload their property. Thanks to the show's unique premise, which had her sparring with real estate agent David Visentin, whose objective was to convince homeowners to sell, fans were given a front row seat to not only their respective expertise, but also their best attempts to ruffle each other's feathers (which happened quite frequently).
While HGTV shows may be fake to a certain degree, Farr's relationship with Visentin is definitely authentic, according to the designer. "We are who we are on that show," Farr told People in December 2023. "Think of your brother as his most obnoxious and annoying, that's David." They also have a sibling dynamic when cameras aren't rolling. "We were on a flight once. We were just talking and semi arguing. I mean, the way we do," she said, adding, "Also making each other laugh. We noticed something going on across the aisle and it was somebody actually begging the stewardess to find him a new seat because we were so obnoxious and annoying ... We're oblivious to how it is, but that's just how we are. A thing happens when we're together."
Unfortunately, Farr's relationship with HGTV fans seems more complicated — at least if you take their scathing social media comments to heart.
HGTV fans have mixed opinions about Hilary Farr
For the record, "Love It Or List It" isn't Hilary Farr's only HGTV rodeo, as she also stars in a project called "Tough Love With Hilary Farr." Unfortunately for Farr, however, that audience took to Reddit to complain about her personality. "I am fairly new and have not known her for that long but it seems like she is more genuinely kind on love it or list but is more stubborn and toxic and dictating on tough love," posted one fan under a thread titled, "Do you all think hilary farr is really a p**** or is she just acting for reality TV drama?" A user who claimed to have "shot" episodes with Farr responded, "Ive shot two episodes of Tough Love and I'm telling you that NOBODY likes her. Shes nasty to everyone. Her own son won't stay with her, when he visits, because of her behavior."
Meanwhile, others feel her design skills aren't up to par. Under a Reddit thread criticizing Farr's choices, one user wrote, "OMG. The wallpaper's style is fighting with the art deco style of the cabinet. I don't get that black and white 'artwork' — or why it is there — Just a big no." Another user added, "Hilary is great in redesigning spaces and make rooms appear larger (kitchens especially!). However usually I'm not a fan of her design choices in terms of color schemes and finishes, I just find it bland. I can tell she's trying to tone it down with her clients but that room in particular was horrid, what an odd choice."
Fortunately, Farr knows a thing or two about dealing with opposing opinions. "I simply have to make the house work, win the day, win my points, my wins against David," Farr shared with VH1 about negativity from homeowners. "That alone makes it worthwhile. I really just have to get on with the job. I have learned not to take it personally."