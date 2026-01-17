Once upon a time, fame and notoriety were two very distinct things. The former was reserved for those demonstrating exceptional talent that brought about acclaim, the latter for those who were known for far more ignominious reasons.

Yet it's fair to say that few celebrities have blurred that line more than Monica Lewinsky. A 22-year-old intern at the White House when her clandestine affair with President Bill Clinton began, her secret was ultimately exposed by her duplicitous "friend" Linda Tripp. Lewinsky found herself in the eye of the hurricane, at the center of one of the most explosive scandals of the century. She became a public laughingstock, with late-night hosts making countless jokes at her expense by mocking the more tawdry details of her trysts with Clinton — often involving her stained dress and that infamous cigar.

Being publicly mocked and shamed was soul-crushing, and a big part of Lewinsky's tragic truth. Yet she demonstrated resiliency. Rising above the sordid circumstances that made her a reluctant celebrity, she reinvented herself in ways no one could have imagined back in the 1990s, emerging like a phoenix from the ashes to reclaim the dignity and power that was stolen from her. It's been a fascinating journey, full of rollercoaster-like ups and downs, and it's far from over. Read on, and it will be clear why Monica Lewinsky's transformation can't go unnoticed.