Nobel Peace Prize Winners That Gave Away Their Medal

Alfred Nobel was an entrepreneur, scientist, poet, and more. He amassed quite the fortune during his life, and in his will, Nobel set it up so that his money would be given to people who are helping make the world better. One of the most well known of his awards is the Nobel Peace Prize. In his will, he stated that is to be given to someone, "who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses." The first award was given in 1901, and it's decided by a panel of five people in Norway.

The award comes with a medal, ceremony, and over $1 million. It's been given to organizations like the World Food Programme and individuals like Malala Yousafzai. And most, though not all, of the award winners have kept their medals for themselves. But there are a few who no longer have theirs, including the most recent winner, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado who gave her medal to Donald Trump.

Trump has publicly been angling for a Nobel Peace Prize for years, and steadfast (borderline obsessed) Trump fans like his press secretary Karoline Leavitt have maintained that he should get one. Trump has been nominated for the prestigious peace prize as has Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. So now he has one of his own, kind of.