Sen. Cory Booker's Age Gap With Alexis Lewis Is Painfully Obvious In Photos

There are a lot of concerning red flags in Senator Cory Booker's marriage to Alexis Lewis, and one of them is their massive age gap. The 56-year-old senator (as of 2025) is approximately 20 years older than his gorgeous wife, having been born in 1969 in Washington, D.C. Lewis was born about 18 years after that — making Booker part of a group of politicians in relationships with uncomfortable age gaps. Yet somehow, they're a perfect fit. "Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life. She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love," Booker wrote in a September 2025 Instagram post announcing their engagement.

The two had been dating for at least a year after a mutual friend set them up. (Before Lewis, Booker was romantically involved with actor Rosario Dawson, who's closer to him in age but still 10 years his junior.) "I at first said, 'No,' I was not interested," the former Newark, New Jersey, mayor recalled on "The Shade Room," noting it was the distance, not Lewis' age, that initially made him hesitate. Clearly, he wasn't bothered by the age gap. "My thing is to find somebody who's my best friend ... my lover, who is my person who can best ground me and inspire me at the same time. Where we are real partners and have a real partnership for the real journey in life, which is a journey to more wholeness, more well-being," Booker gushed. That may be so, but their age difference is hard not to notice in photos.