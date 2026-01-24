Sen. Cory Booker's Age Gap With Alexis Lewis Is Painfully Obvious In Photos
There are a lot of concerning red flags in Senator Cory Booker's marriage to Alexis Lewis, and one of them is their massive age gap. The 56-year-old senator (as of 2025) is approximately 20 years older than his gorgeous wife, having been born in 1969 in Washington, D.C. Lewis was born about 18 years after that — making Booker part of a group of politicians in relationships with uncomfortable age gaps. Yet somehow, they're a perfect fit. "Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life. She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love," Booker wrote in a September 2025 Instagram post announcing their engagement.
The two had been dating for at least a year after a mutual friend set them up. (Before Lewis, Booker was romantically involved with actor Rosario Dawson, who's closer to him in age but still 10 years his junior.) "I at first said, 'No,' I was not interested," the former Newark, New Jersey, mayor recalled on "The Shade Room," noting it was the distance, not Lewis' age, that initially made him hesitate. Clearly, he wasn't bothered by the age gap. "My thing is to find somebody who's my best friend ... my lover, who is my person who can best ground me and inspire me at the same time. Where we are real partners and have a real partnership for the real journey in life, which is a journey to more wholeness, more well-being," Booker gushed. That may be so, but their age difference is hard not to notice in photos.
Alexis Lewis looks noticeably younger than Cory Booker
Cory Booker proposed to Alexis Lewis during a trip to Hawaii in August 2025, about a year and a half into their relationship. Lewis gave fans a peek at their romantic getaway through a photo carousel she belatedly shared on Instagram. One picture was of the couple inside a dimly lit restaurant. Standing behind Booker, the real estate investor had her arms wrapped around the Democratic senator as she smiled her sweet smile. It was clear at a glance how much older the politician is compared to his then-future wife.
Their Hawaiian trip put their massive age gap on blast
Say cheese! Cory Booker and Alexis Lewis posed for a toothy selfie during their Hawaiian vacation sometime around the senator's beachfront proposal. The couple looked blissful and relaxed in this snapshot Lewis shared as part of her photo dump, showing them with their heads pressed together and wearing leis around their necks. There's no mistaking their age gap, since Booker clearly looks older than his gorgeous significant other. However, we have to say, they do look really good together.
Some think they could pass as father and daughter
While in Hawaii, the former mayor and his then-fiancée visited the famous Nā Pali Coast State Wilderness Park in Kauai and posed, of course, for an obligatory Instagram snap during their hike. (As they say, pics or it didn't happen!). In this particular photo, Cory Booker stood with his arms around Alexis Lewis as they both smiled for the camera, with their age gap clearly visible, sparking a mix of sweet and not-so-warm reactions online. "Beautiful couple. She looks young," one Instagrammer wrote of Lewis. Others thought they somehow gave off daddy-daughter vibes. "Love when Dads take their daughters on vacation," another sarcastically replied. "That's awesome."
They have contrasting styles
Cory Booker and Alexis Lewis' age gap is also reflected in their fashion sense; the senator favors a more classic, sophisticated style while Lewis tends to lean slightly more youthful and laidback. In this photo, the two were caught sharing a candid moment, with Lewis sporting a pair of jeans and a T-shirt, while Booker dressed more formally in a white button-down and green blazer. He had one arm wrapped around Lewis as she leaned against him, with one hand placed on top of Booker's chest, both smiling ear-to-ear. To keep the youthful vibe going, she kept the rest of her look simple, with her curls pulled back in a slick ponytail and finishing off with Uggs instead of heels. She also didn't wear much makeup.
Their age gap was obvious in this selfie
It's hard to ignore the age gap when the age gap is so glaringly obvious. Ahead of their back-to-back weddings in New Jersey and Washington, D.C., in November 2025, Alexis Lewis shared this cute snap with Cory Booker at Newark Liberty International Airport on her Instagram account, in which she wrote that she was "quickly becoming a Jersey girl." (We certainly don't doubt that!) However, one thing we can't help but notice is how she looked significantly younger next to Booker, especially with no makeup and a simple, everyday look. Say, is it just us, or does Lewis look more like Booker's daughter than his actual wife? Hmm ...
Lewis' youthful glow only emphasizes their age gap
In December 2025, Alexis Lewis and Cory Booker celebrated their first Christmas holiday officially as Mr. and Mrs. Booker, giving fans a glimpse of their cozy celebration at home via Instagram. The real estate investor shared clips of the two of them getting in the holiday spirit and goofing around in their matching Christmas outfits. Their playful energy was delightful to see, and you could just tell they were having a blast (despite some users calling them cringe). Unfortunately for the couple, though, their almost 20-year age gap became clear when they sat down to get their Christmas photos taken, with Booker, then 56, appearing much older next to 38-year-old Lewis, as seen in the screengrab above. It certainly didn't help that Lewis didn't look a day over 25. We wonder what her secret is to looking so young?