High-Definition Photos Of Jenny McCarthy's Cakey Makeup Are Jarring

As a celebrity in the public spotlight, Jenny McCarthy tries to maintain a camera-ready look. Besides being unafraid to go heavy with the makeup, McCarthy — a former Playboy Playmate who first appeared in the magazine in the '90s — keeps a youthful appearance through an extensive body care routine. Speaking to Extra in May 2025, she explained how she continued to look stunning in her 50s: "Working out like crazy, infrared sauna, red light, carnivore diet." She has also not shied away from some cosmetic procedures. "Botox I'm okay with; fillers I stopped a long time ago because people started looking like chipmunks," McCarthy added.

The TV host's relationship with beauty products extended beyond personal use, as she also owns the Formless Beauty makeup line. In June 2023, the brand expanded into eyeshadows. "Bronze tones are such a go-to," she told People at the time. As we'll discuss later, bronze is a makeup color that McCarthy has leaned into heavily over the years. While promoting her makeup line, McCarthy also stressed the importance of finding beauty within instead of with over-reliance on beauty products, which is a commendable message, but not one she has always seemed to follow.

In April 2021, McCarthy showed fans what she looked like without makeup, posting a video to social media that started with her makeup-free face before cutting to her in full camera-ready makeup as she prepared to host "The Masked Singer." There was a bright sheen to her bronzer-covered skin, though, and it was incredible to consider just how much cakey makeup she uses to transform herself. Looking at high-definition photos from other events reveals that this is actually common practice for McCarthy.