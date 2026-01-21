Usha Vance's Pregnancy Makes That Erika Vance & JD Hug Seem Even Shadier

JD and Usha Vance's marriage has been on everyone's lips since those photos of him hugging Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA event blew up. There were plenty of rumors that the vice president and Charlie Kirk's widow were secretly having an affair after behaving rather inappropriately in front of onlookers. Now, things just got even messier after Usha announced she's pregnant. Yes, the second lady confirmed she and JD are expecting their fourth child together in a joint statement on Instagram.

"We're very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July," read the statement. They also thanked military doctors for looking after Usha and the baby during her pregnancy. "Our family is growing!" the SLOTUS wrote in the caption.

Social media wasted no time dragging Erika into the conversation. One user quipped that she must be devastated upon seeing the news, while someone joked that she must be incensed. A few others even suggested it was all just a ruse to make it seem that JD is loyal to Usha and to distract from the rumors. "It's a cover up to make it look like JD is committed to her, when in fact he's sleeping with Erika Kirk," one wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Everyone seemed to have an opinion on the drama. "Now this is liable to bring an actual tear to [Charlie Kirk's widow's] eye," adds a fourth user. But as for Erika, she's been suspiciously quiet.