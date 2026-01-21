Usha Vance's Pregnancy Makes That Erika Vance & JD Hug Seem Even Shadier
JD and Usha Vance's marriage has been on everyone's lips since those photos of him hugging Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA event blew up. There were plenty of rumors that the vice president and Charlie Kirk's widow were secretly having an affair after behaving rather inappropriately in front of onlookers. Now, things just got even messier after Usha announced she's pregnant. Yes, the second lady confirmed she and JD are expecting their fourth child together in a joint statement on Instagram.
"We're very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July," read the statement. They also thanked military doctors for looking after Usha and the baby during her pregnancy. "Our family is growing!" the SLOTUS wrote in the caption.
Social media wasted no time dragging Erika into the conversation. One user quipped that she must be devastated upon seeing the news, while someone joked that she must be incensed. A few others even suggested it was all just a ruse to make it seem that JD is loyal to Usha and to distract from the rumors. "It's a cover up to make it look like JD is committed to her, when in fact he's sleeping with Erika Kirk," one wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Everyone seemed to have an opinion on the drama. "Now this is liable to bring an actual tear to [Charlie Kirk's widow's] eye," adds a fourth user. But as for Erika, she's been suspiciously quiet.
Erika Kirk has yet to react on the pregnancy news
Erika Kirk has yet to congratulate her "friends," JD and Usha Vance, on their pregnancy announcement. Before the big reveal, the Turning Point USA CEO seemingly had a busy day hosting Hillsdale President Larry P. Arnn on her late husband's conservative program "The Charlie Kirk Show." Since then, she hasn't posted anything on her socials, but has defended herself against chatter about her rumored relationship with JD. Appearing on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in November, Erika defended her behavior toward the vice president and claimed that the hug was just a friendly gesture. "So for those of you who know me ... I'm a very [big hugger]. Whoever is hating on hugging needs a hug themselves," Erika said with a laugh. "I will give you a free hug anytime you want a hug. My love language is touch, if you will."
But her head-scratching defense of her and JD's viral embrace unfortunately ended up backfiring on the podcaster. Many thought her casual response was a slap in the face to Usha and was just disrespectful. "Who jokes about something like that when it's SOMEONE ELSE's HUSBAND?!?" an X user angrily wrote. And instead of backing down, she continued to make light of the incident, bringing up the hug once again during her speech at AmericaFest 2025 in December. "[Joy-Ann] Reid probably needs a really, really good hug," Erika quipped, referring to the political commentator and anchor. "And honestly, I'm here for it if she needs it. ... I'll even touch the back of [her] head." As one user pointed out on X, she seems to enjoy the attention the viral hug has brought her. "It's like she's been waiting for this. Definitely not your typical mourning widow."