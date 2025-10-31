JD And Usha Vance's Marriage Is On Everyone's Lips After Erika Kirk Photo Blows Up Internet
On October 29, 2025, JD Vance attended a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi in honor of his late friend Charlie Kirk, the prominent Donald Trump ally who was killed the previous month. The vice president held the Q&A with students alongside Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk. However, many social media users interpreted their interactions onstage as yet another sign that JD's marriage to Usha Vance is in trouble. Netizens paid particular attention to JD and Erika's greeting, which seemed a tad overly familiar.
Are Erika Kirk and JD Vance having an affair? pic.twitter.com/xQRJHOfbh8
— Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) October 30, 2025
Social media users couldn't help but remark on how inappropriate their interaction seemed. "No friend runs their hands thru a man's hair, in what should be a hug of grieving comfort. It shows an intimacy beyond being platonic ... Why is he holding her waist. It's just not normal, it's actually uncomfortable to see," one user wrote on X. Others argued that their interaction was inappropriate even if nothing was going on between them. "Maybe she's just an affectionate person naturally. I have a friend like that. But you can't do that to the Vice President of the United States in a VERY public moment! It doesn't look right," another user wrote.
It didn't help matters that Erika compared JD to her late husband in her speech. "No one will ever replace Charlie, no. But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD, in Vice President JD Vance," she said. Their joint appearance certainly added fuel to the divorce rumors that have been plaguing JD and Usha — and JD didn't do himself any favors while discussing his life's personal beliefs during the event.
JD Vance questioned Usha's religious views
During the Turning Point USA Q&A, JD Vance confirmed he has a religious disconnect with Usha Vance, sparking controversy with the way he discussed his interfaith marriage. Social media users took issue with his description of his wife as an Agnostic or an Atheist, when she has openly discussed growing up in a Hindu household. "I did grow up in a religious household, my parents are Hindu, and I think that was one of the things that made them such good parents, that make them really very good people," she told Fox News in 2024.
But JD angered even more netizens for admitting that he is unhappy with his wife's religious beliefs. "Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I do wish that. Because I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way," he said. However, when he met Usha at Yale Law in 2010, he wasn't religious. In fact, he converted to Catholicism only in 2019, when he began toying with the idea of running for Senate.
Usha was there for him during his religious epiphany, though. "Usha was actually raised non-Christian. She is actually not Christian. But I remember when I started to re-engage with my own faith, Usha was very supportive," he said on the Fox News interview. Usha has even agreed to raise their three children in the Christian faith, showing the extend of her respect for his spiritual choices.